Tampa, FL

Today is Steve Irwin Day; here’s how people celebrate the Crocodile Hunter’s legacy

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People around the globe are taking time to honor former conservationist Steve Irwin on a day meant to honor his legacy.

According to the Australia Zoo, Nov. 15 is Steve Irwin Day , an international holiday to remember the late “Crocodile Hunter” and his commitment to nature preservation.

The day also helps continue Irwin’s mission by raising funds for the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors with an annual event including the Irwin family.

The Wildlife Warriors , founded by Steve and Terri Irwin in 2002, fight for wildlife conservation not just in Australia, but across the globe by protecting injured, threatened or endangered wildlife.

The group now has nine international conservation projects, three properties and a following that promotes Irwin’s dream to “save one, save the species,” according to the charity’s website.

