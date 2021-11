Legal sports betting in New York is inevitable. Sooner rather than later, New York will join a growing number of U.S. states with legal wagering, and steps are being made towards a 2022 launch. We’ve seen some huge rollouts for legalized sports betting recently, such as in Arizona and Connecticut. Both states launched sports betting during the high-octane football season, and it’s already been a success. Now, with some recent New York sports betting news, bettors are one step closer to placing a wager in the Empire State. Let’s take a look at the sports betting operators that have been officially confirmed for the New York sports betting launch.

GAMBLING ・ 10 DAYS AGO