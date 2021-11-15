ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Halo' Live-Action Paramount+ Series Receives First Teaser Trailer

During Microsoft's 20th anniversary Xbox event on Monday, Paramount+ shared the first, brief teaser trailer for the long-awaited live-action Halo TV series. The short visual offers a few close-ups of Master Chief (Pablo Schrieber) suiting up in Mjolnir armor, before the AI Cortana greets him, saying, "Hello, Master Chief."

