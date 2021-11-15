ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Eight months after Norm Powell trade, Gary Trent Jr. is embracing ever-changing role for the Raptors

By The Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore.—Now we know where Gary Trent Jr. got the sartorial style that makes him a standout dresser on this Raptors roster....

Is it 2013 all over again? Overachieving Raptors exceeding expectations, just like after the Rudy Gay trade

It was the deal that disproved the age-old maxim that says the team that gets the best individual player in any sports trade always wins that trade. On Dec. 9, 2013, first-year Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri shipped arguably the team’s best player, forward Rudy Gay, to the Sacramento Kings for four players: Greivis Vásquez, John Salmons, Chuck Hayes and Patrick Patterson. The Raps threw in two marginal players, and happily waved goodbye to the $38 million Gay was owed.
NBA
Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet inspire Toronto Raptors to victory

Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet drilled a pair of clutch threes to help the Toronto Raptors overcome the Philadelphia 76ers 115-109. The Sixers were still without a number of key players due to Covid-19 protocols, but began the game strongly to take a five-point advantage into the break. However,...
NBA
Gary Trent Jr.’s quick hands contribute to the Raptors’ defensive edge

There were a lot of expectations going into this NBA season for the Toronto Raptors — OG Anunoby becoming more of an offensive presence, Fred VanVleet transitioning into the point guard leadership role, Scottie Barnes being phenomenal at basketball. One thing that fans may not have expected? A huge defensive leap by none other than Gary Trent Jr. — but don’t worry, there is still time to apologize for anything you may have tweeted about him in the offseason.
NBA
Person
Gary Trent Jr.
VanVleet, Trent hit late 3s as Raptors past 76ers, 115-109

PHILADELPHIA -- — Kyle Lowry's mom was in the house, repping the Raptors in a sweatshirt even though her son has moved on to Miami. But the competitive sprit Lowry left behind in turning Toronto into a champion has rubbed off on this year's team. Gary Trent Jr. and Fred...
NBA
Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. Hit Late 3s As Raptors Sink Undermanned Sixers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Lowry’s mom was in the house, repping the Raptors in a sweatshirt even though her son has moved on to Miami. But the competitive sprit Lowry left behind in turning Toronto into a champion has rubbed off on this year’s team. Gary Trent Jr. and Fred...
NBA
3 trade destinations for Raptors’ Goran Dragic

The Toronto Raptors have started the season 7-6, but Goran Dragic has fallen out of the rotation. He has only played in four games this season and struggled to fit in with the Raptors. Dragic’s time with Toronto has been a nightmare from the start. When he was traded, he said, “Toronto is not my […] The post 3 trade destinations for Raptors’ Goran Dragic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
This Raptors-Blazers Trade Sends Pascal Siakam To Portland

With no DeMar DeRozan, no Kawhi Leonard and now no Kyle Lowry, the Toronto Raptors are entering a new era in their franchise’s history. After going 27-45 last NBA season, their worst record since winning just 23 games during the 2011-12 season, the Raptors are now looking ahead to the future with talents like Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.
NBA
#Raptors#Clothing
Powell didn't need a storybook night for Trail Blazers to overcome Raptors

PORTLAND – You have to have an exceptional amount of self-belief to go from being the 46th player taken in the NBA draft – in part because you were judged a poor shooter – to becoming one of the best long-range gunners in the world, and on your way to earning $150 million in what could very well end up being a career that runs 15 years.
NBA
Raptors lose the plot in second half, fall to Jazz 119-103

The Raptors were always gonna be in tough to beat the Jazz without OG Anunoby, so it’s not terribly shocking that the wheels fell off of a pretty promising effort as the third quarter waned on Thursday night in Salt Lake City on the way to a 119-103 to one of the West’s top teams. Anunoby would have been the most critical defensive chess piece in the matchup had he not been ruled out, possibly for “a while,” in the hours leading up to the Raptors’ contest in Utah. Growing pains or not, he’s been pretty damn important on the other end, too.
NBA
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
Basketball
Sports
Rudy Gay scores 20 points in season debut, Jazz beat Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY - Rudy Gay hit five three-pointers and scored 20 points in his season debut to help the Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 119-103 on Thursday night. Gay also had five rebounds while playing just 18 minutes. He missed Utah’s first 14 games while recovering from offseason surgery on his right heel.
NBA
Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA

