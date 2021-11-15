Eight months after Norm Powell trade, Gary Trent Jr. is embracing ever-changing role for the Raptors

The Raptors were always gonna be in tough to beat the Jazz without OG Anunoby, so it’s not terribly shocking that the wheels fell off of a pretty promising effort as the third quarter waned on Thursday night in Salt Lake City on the way to a 119-103 to one of the West’s top teams. Anunoby would have been the most critical defensive chess piece in the matchup had he not been ruled out, possibly for “a while,” in the hours leading up to the Raptors’ contest in Utah. Growing pains or not, he’s been pretty damn important on the other end, too.

