Longest lunar eclipse in centuries to happen this week: Here's what to know

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A partial lunar eclipse will be visible Friday morning, and it’s expected to be the longest in nearly 600 years. For those who don’t know, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Full Moon, and they don’t completely align. Only part of the Moon’s surface will move into the Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will most likely be visible between around 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., however, coastal areas might not be able to see it due to foggy skies. The peak will likely be around 4 a.m. for U.S. viewers. NASA reports that the eclipse will cover around 97 percent of the moon, which they say is very rare to see. According to CNN, west coast residents will have a better view of the eclipse due to weather conditions. So if you’re a night owl or an early bird, consider stepping outside early Friday and take a look.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO