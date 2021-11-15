ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

8 companies accused of violating Mississippi’s No-Call law

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Central District Commissioner Brent Baily announced the Public Service Commission and the Attorney General’s Office sent a Notice of Alleged Violation (NAV) to eight companies. They’re accused of violating the Mississippi No-Call law.

The eight companies suspected of violating the law include:

  • AM Protection, Inc.
  • Straight Marketing
  • Student Loan Financial Assistance, LLC
  • Thrio Inc.
  • Crisp Marketing, LLC
  • Transparent BPO, LLC
  • Vacation Tour and Travel
  • Zealous Services, Inc.

An investigation found the companies have allegedly called many consumers whose numbers are on the state’s Do Not Call Registry. The eight companies represent 180 complaints.

Businesses and neighbors may register for the No Call program via mail, using the Mississippi No Call App, calling the toll free number 1-86NOCALLMS (1-866-622-5567) or by visiting the home page of the No Call program: https://www.psc.ms.gov/nocall/home .

