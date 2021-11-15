ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Report: Wisconsin flips a three-star 2022 linebacker from Arizona

By Ben Kenney
By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Wisconsin flipped former Arizona Wildcat class of 2022 commit Tristan Monday earlier today, according to reports from 247Sports’ Evan Flood and Rivals’ Jon McNamara.

Monday is a three-star linebacker from Scottsdale, Arizona. He’s listed by 247Sports as the No. 834 player in the class of 2022, No. 77 linebacker and No. 12 recruit from the state of Arizona.

Flood’s report reads: “Monday was recruited by Arizona as an outside linebacker, but will begin his career as a defensive end at UW. Through 10 games, Monday has posted 63.0 tackles, 10.0 for loss, 9.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior could also be a nose tackle in Madison as well.”

Regardless of the position, it appears Wisconsin got a real player in this commitment. The addition of Monday moves Wisconsin’s class of 2022 up to No. 51 in the nation and No. 12 in the Big Ten.

