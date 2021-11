D.C. United beat Toronto FC 3-1 at BMO Field thanks to an eventful first half, but results elsewhere kept them below the playoff line and ended their 2021 season. In a reversal from Decision Day 2020 — where results fell United’s way only for them to fall flat with a playoff spot on the line — Los Capitalinos took care of business only to see the New York Red Bulls keep ahold of the final playoff spot by virtue of a 1-1 draw at Nashville SC.

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO