Continuity on the offensive line was the reason Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy gave as to why La’el Collins didn’t reclaim his starting job at right tackle against the Vikings. Collins spent the week getting reps at both tackle and guard before playing in Kellen Moore’s wishbone set as a fullback to mark his return from suspension. Terence Steele started at RT like he has in each game this season, and held up well in protection of Cooper Rush. Steele will remain in the starting lineup when Dak Prescott returns against the Broncos this Sunday, though at left tackle to fill in for Tyron Smith.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO