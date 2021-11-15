ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Lane closures on Van Buren expected for a week

By Enid News, Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 3 days ago

A portion of South Van Buren will be closed for about a week starting today. Both...

www.enidnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Herald

Motorists may encounter lane closures this week

The TN Dept. of Transportation has released its weekly road construction report for East Tennessee, and there are several projects that may impact drivers from Scott County as they travel to Knoxville, Oak Ridge and other destinations outside the county. On Interstate 75 in Campbell County, TDOT said there will...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wagmtv.com

Van Buren FD Responds to St. Leonard Fire

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - Van Buren Fire Department responded to a fire in St. Leonard, NB as part of an automatic mutual aid agreement response. The fire started just before 11:15 on Sunday, November 14th in an abandoned building on Principal Street. St. Leonard called a total of eight mutual aid departments around New Brunswick and Maine. Van Buren Fire Chief Brian Caron said it took several hours to get the fire knocked down, and there is no known cause or origin for the fire as of 6:30 PM on November 14th.
VAN BUREN, ME
WOWT

I-29 construction lane closures in Council Bluffs

After a warm up Monday we keep on going Tuesday! Highs climb to the mid-70s with a record setting forecast on track for the metro. Plan on a high of 74 with breezy conditions... Road work alert on Military Ave. Updated: 3 hours ago. The closure will in effect until...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
5NEWS

Lane closures for I-49 and Highway 71

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — There is new construction to build the Interstate 49 interchange with Highway 71 in Bentonville, requiring various lane closures at the interchange. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says, with weather permitting, different lanes will close at the I-49 and Highway 71 interchange. This will...
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Macomb Daily

Gratiot lane closures planned this weekend in Roseville

Road construction crews are nearing the completion of Phase I of the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) rebuilding project and will require additional lane closures to finish paving the left lanes of the newly rebuilt road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Gratiot will have only...
ROSEVILLE, MI
williamsonhomepage.com

TDOT announces lane closures through Nov. 10

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Nov. 10 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:. Resurfacing on State Route 6 from I-840 (L.M. 5.09) to near State Route 397 (mm 5.09 - 10) will occur daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. which will see one lane closure for paving.
TRAFFIC
kqennewsradio.com

FAST LANE FREEWAY CLOSURES IN AZALEA AREA

Motorists on Interstate 5 in southern Douglas County should watch for intermittent fast lane closures in both directions of a 2-mile stretch of the freeway near Azalea, for the next 4 weeks. Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation said tree cutting, canopy trimming and vegetation brushing will be happening....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Nov. 8, crews will be patching a four-mile stretch of RM 1061 between RM 2381 and south of the cell tower at road marker 96. Watch for a flagger and temporary signal lights. Monday...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South#Traffic Control#Manhole
krwg.org

Las Cruces Lane Closures and Road Striping

LAS CRUCES -- Spruce Avenue, Triviz Drive and Telshor Boulevard will have intermittent lane closures beginning Monday night, Nov. 15, 2021, for the implementation of new traffic patterns. The intermittent lane closures will be on Triviz Drive, between Redwood Street and McClane Road; Spruce Avenue, between Triviz Drive and Telshor...
LAS CRUCES, NM
thebee.news

Stockton Hill Road Lane Closure Next Week

KINGMAN, Ariz. – A contractor is closing the outside lane of Stockton Hill Road from Kino Avenue to Riata Valley Rd. beginning Monday, November 8, 2021, at 5:00 a.m. and will reopen the lane Friday, November 12 at 5:00 p.m. This closure is to facilitate the construction of the Take...
KINGMAN, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
las-cruces.org

North Telshor Boulevard Lane Closure

As part of Lumen’s facility upgrades, southbound traffic on north Telshor Boulevard, between Telshor Court and Commerce Drive, will experience a lane closure while Kelly Cable installs new conduit. The lane closure will be in effect for five days, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
fernandinaobserver.com

Nassau County Road & Lane Closures: Week of November 6-12, 2021

Pages Dairy Road- County Road 200A at Lofton Creek. Daytime lane closures with flaggers weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for bridge work. Daytime eastbound lane closures through November 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for turn lane construction. U.S. 301 just south of Ingham Road over Little...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy