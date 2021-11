ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rescue Mission is asking for volunteers to help with its biggest single-day event of the year. The Drumstick Dash is just over a week away, and the Rescue Mission is still in need of volunteers to help serve as crowd control and other positions necessary to facilitate the event. Organizers are expecting thousands of people to participate in the run and say the money raised will go toward making thousands of meals.

