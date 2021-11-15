ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Graduate Student Experience Survey dashboard

This page is best viewed in Chrome

fsu.edu

FSU graduate student mixing passion for science and communications

A Florida State University graduate student has received a prestigious fellowship designed to teach scientists how to better communicate science to the general public. Dani Davis, a graduate student in ecology, was selected to participate in ComSciCon, a fellowship sponsored by Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Council for the Advancement of Science Writing, the National Association of science Writers and the Communicating Science Workshops.
FLORIDA STATE
Alestle

Graduate student studies language of COVID-19

The Competitive Graduate Award, which waive tuition for a year and comes with a $984 stipend, were given to 19 students this year from a variety of disciplines. One of the recipients was Kayode Amusan, a graduate student from Nigeria studying linguistics. He is currently studying the language of COVID-19 and what linguistics strategies that were and are being used by political leaders, scientists and everyday citizens.
COLLEGES
unkantelope.com

UNK survey shows importance of student opinion

Six weeks into the school year, the Office of Student and Family Transitions sent out a survey to evaluate how well UNK is accommodating students. Out of 814 student responses, 401 were first-year students, 124 were sophomores, 152 were juniors and 137 were seniors. Here’s what they had to say:
COLLEGES
ucdavis.edu

Reward Program Looks for Students With Completed Symptom Surveys

Incentives include gift cards, entry into drawing for larger prize. Plans are for program to continue through end of academic year. Aggie PublicHealth Ambassadors will randomly approach students. With a smile behind their face coverings, Aggie Public Health Ambassadors are going to be randomly approaching students to ask if they...
DAVIS, CA
FOX Reno

84-year-old student graduates with engineering degree

It is never too late to achieve one’s dreams. At 84, Mr. Felipe Espinosa Tecuapetla, a produce vendor in a market at Puebla, Mexico, graduated in Processes and Industrial Management Engineering from the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla (BUAP). Motivated by people around him and inspired by his eldest son...
COLLEGES
TheConversationAU

Bridging programs transform students' lives – they even go on to outperform others at uni

“I remember how hard the words hit me – ‘you’re not smart enough’.” Dylan, a proud Bundjalung man in his 30s from northern New South Wales with South Sea Island heritage, shared with us what high school staff had told him during year 12. “My childhood dream was crushed. My grades were terrible and my future was not looking bright. I hit rock bottom with no university acceptance, no career trajectory and no plan. I entered the workforce and bounced around.” Years later, Dylan is publishing research on coral reefs while completing a PhD, thanks to completing the Preparing for Success...
EDUCATION
Talon Marks

Fierro: Cerritos students average six years to graduate

Dr. Jose Fierro, President/Superintendent discussed the data that was given during the 2021-22 convocation. The data shows that the average student that started in 2016 is taking almost six years to complete their goal of an associate degree. A component of this large delay is the fact that students are...
CERRITOS, CA
komando.com

7 apps that can clean up your Android in minutes

Everyone loves that new phone feel. For the whole 15 minutes it lasts. As soon as you start downloading apps and using them to comb the internet, your phone seems to slow down. Performance is essential for everyone when it comes to their smartphone, considering they run our lives. So...
CELL PHONES
University of Florida

SNRE graduate student wins international student achievement award

Marliz Arteaga, a doctoral candidate in the interdisciplinary ecology (IE) graduate program, is a recipient of the 2021 Alec Courtelis Award. The award is given through the UF International Center. Recipients are international Ph.D. students who have distinguished themselves in such ways as academic excellence, teaching, and mentorship, contributions to...
EDUCATION
Daily Californian

Absences due to COVID-19 isolation cause concern for UC Berkeley students

Self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting long-term absences have posed challenges to students — and upcoming travel for the Thanksgiving holiday may add additional risks. Academic Affairs Vice President James Weichert said the ASUC has received numerous concerns from students about their absences from in-person classes...
BERKELEY, CA
ZDNet

Quantum computers: Eight ways quantum computing is going to change the world

The world's biggest companies are now launching quantum computing programs, and governments are pouring money into quantum research. For systems that have yet prove useful, quantum computers are certainly garnering lots of attention. The reason is that quantum computers, although still far from having reached maturity, are expected to eventually...
ENGINEERING
barrow.k12.ga.us

Georgia Student Health Survey

Please take a few minutes to complete the Georgia Parent Survey. It will remain open through Friday, March 11, 2022. These Georgia Department of Education surveys help measure perceptions of school climate which includes education, safety, social support, involvement, and communication. Survey responses are confidential and will be used to help identify areas in need of improvement.
EDUCATION

