UC Graduate Student Experience Survey dashboard

During her time working in the corporate world, Michelle Wieser, dean of the School of Business and Technology at Saint Mary’s University, said she regularly saw men advancing in their careers further and faster than women in similar roles. Several years later, while serving in a career development role at...
A Florida State University graduate student has received a prestigious fellowship designed to teach scientists how to better communicate science to the general public. Dani Davis, a graduate student in ecology, was selected to participate in ComSciCon, a fellowship sponsored by Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Council for the Advancement of Science Writing, the National Association of science Writers and the Communicating Science Workshops.
The Competitive Graduate Award, which waive tuition for a year and comes with a $984 stipend, were given to 19 students this year from a variety of disciplines. One of the recipients was Kayode Amusan, a graduate student from Nigeria studying linguistics. He is currently studying the language of COVID-19 and what linguistics strategies that were and are being used by political leaders, scientists and everyday citizens.
Six weeks into the school year, the Office of Student and Family Transitions sent out a survey to evaluate how well UNK is accommodating students. Out of 814 student responses, 401 were first-year students, 124 were sophomores, 152 were juniors and 137 were seniors. Here’s what they had to say:
Incentives include gift cards, entry into drawing for larger prize. Plans are for program to continue through end of academic year. Aggie PublicHealth Ambassadors will randomly approach students. With a smile behind their face coverings, Aggie Public Health Ambassadors are going to be randomly approaching students to ask if they...
It is never too late to achieve one’s dreams. At 84, Mr. Felipe Espinosa Tecuapetla, a produce vendor in a market at Puebla, Mexico, graduated in Processes and Industrial Management Engineering from the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla (BUAP). Motivated by people around him and inspired by his eldest son...
“I remember how hard the words hit me – ‘you’re not smart enough’.”
Dylan, a proud Bundjalung man in his 30s from northern New South Wales with South Sea Island heritage, shared with us what high school staff had told him during year 12.
“My childhood dream was crushed. My grades were terrible and my future was not looking bright. I hit rock bottom with no university acceptance, no career trajectory and no plan. I entered the workforce and bounced around.”
Years later, Dylan is publishing research on coral reefs while completing a PhD, thanks to completing the Preparing for Success...
Dr. Jose Fierro, President/Superintendent discussed the data that was given during the 2021-22 convocation. The data shows that the average student that started in 2016 is taking almost six years to complete their goal of an associate degree. A component of this large delay is the fact that students are...
Everyone loves that new phone feel. For the whole 15 minutes it lasts. As soon as you start downloading apps and using them to comb the internet, your phone seems to slow down. Performance is essential for everyone when it comes to their smartphone, considering they run our lives. So...
The race is on to develop a quantum computer that can outpace a conventional supercomputer, and researchers from around the world are full-steam ahead. If scaled to adequate sizes, quantum computers represent the largest leap forward in computing for decades, carrying the potential to leave our current machines in the dust, but significant hurdles still remain.
Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. The company behind the world’s biggest employment portal says it has a solution to the labor shortage gripping the U.S.: getting rid of the traditional resume. Despite the acute need for workers, “the hiring...
Marliz Arteaga, a doctoral candidate in the interdisciplinary ecology (IE) graduate program, is a recipient of the 2021 Alec Courtelis Award. The award is given through the UF International Center. Recipients are international Ph.D. students who have distinguished themselves in such ways as academic excellence, teaching, and mentorship, contributions to...
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Instruction will likely halt for two days for thousands of undergraduates at University of California campuses beginning Wednesday as lecturers strike over allegations of unfair labor practices. The strike planned for this week is related to, but separate from, the...
Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone except Apple-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software
Nearing the end of every spring and fall semester at IUP, the university’s Office of the Registrar hosts a Graduation Fair for soon-to-be IUP graduates. This year’s fair was held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Ohio Room of the Hadley Union Building (HUB).
One in five women have reported unwanted physical attention while attending men’s football matches, a new survey has revealed. The Football Supporters’ Association’s Women at the Match survey, which measured current attitudes against those of fans in 2014, found the number of women who had reported it had risen from eight per cent to 20 per cent.
Self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting long-term absences have posed challenges to students — and upcoming travel for the Thanksgiving holiday may add additional risks. Academic Affairs Vice President James Weichert said the ASUC has received numerous concerns from students about their absences from in-person classes...
The world's biggest companies are now launching quantum computing programs, and governments are pouring money into quantum research. For systems that have yet prove useful, quantum computers are certainly garnering lots of attention. The reason is that quantum computers, although still far from having reached maturity, are expected to eventually...
Please take a few minutes to complete the Georgia Parent Survey. It will remain open through Friday, March 11, 2022. These Georgia Department of Education surveys help measure perceptions of school climate which includes education, safety, social support, involvement, and communication. Survey responses are confidential and will be used to help identify areas in need of improvement.
A team of researchers from University of Toronto Engineering and Rice University have reported the first measurements of the ultra-low-friction behavior of a material known as magnetene. The results point the way toward strategies for designing similar low-friction materials for use in a variety of fields, including tiny, implantable devices.
Comments / 0