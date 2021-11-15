UC Graduate Student Experience Survey dashboard

“I remember how hard the words hit me – ‘you’re not smart enough’.” Dylan, a proud Bundjalung man in his 30s from northern New South Wales with South Sea Island heritage, shared with us what high school staff had told him during year 12. “My childhood dream was crushed. My grades were terrible and my future was not looking bright. I hit rock bottom with no university acceptance, no career trajectory and no plan. I entered the workforce and bounced around.” Years later, Dylan is publishing research on coral reefs while completing a PhD, thanks to completing the Preparing for Success...

