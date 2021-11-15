ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual Health Test Platforms

By Niko Pajkovic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare technology company Cue Health has announced the launch of a direct-to-consumer (DTC) virtual health platform that comes with a variety of at-home testing tools, including a...

HIT Consultant

Trustmark Health Benefits. Teladoc Launches Virtual-First Health Plan Services

– Trustmark Health Benefits, Inc. today announced the launch of their first virtual-first health plan design in partnership with Teladoc Health. – Powered by Teladoc Health’s primary care service, Primary360, the virtual care offering is specifically designed to address persistent challenges in cost and access to high-quality healthcare for millions of consumers, especially those who do not have an ongoing relationship with a primary care provider.
HEALTH SERVICES
mobihealthnews.com

Teladoc partners to offer virtual-first health plan

Virtual care company Teladoc Health is partnering with Trustmark Health Benefits to offer a virtual-first insurance plan. The health plan, called myVirtualCare Access, is built around Teladoc’s primary care offering, Primary360, which was made available for payers early last month. Members will pay $0 co-pays for virtual services and preferential...
HEALTH SERVICES
pymnts

Truveta Rolls Out Early Health Data Platform, Adds Partners

Seattle-based startup Truveta has rolled out an early version of its real-time health data platform, the company announced Tuesday (Nov. 9). Alongside the Truveta Platform, the company is expanding its clinical care reach by partnering with three new healthcare providers — Louisiana-based Ochsner Health, Kansas’s Saint Luke’s Health System, and Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Publicis Health Names Ravit Ansal as Chief Digital Platforms Officer

PUBLICIS HEALTH NAMES RAVIT ANSAL AS CHIEF DIGITAL PLATFORMS OFFICER. New York, NY—November 8, 2021—Publicis Health today announced the appointment of industry veteran Ravit Ansal as the healthcare communications network’s first Chief Digital Platforms Officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Ansal is responsible for driving growth for the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Healthcare#Cue Health#Covid#Nba
mhealthintelligence.com

Self-Funded Employer Health Plan Launches Virtual Primary Care

The payer has taken the virtual-first route and will allow members to receive regular virtual primary care from the same physician. Members can also access other healthcare professionals including mental health specialists and care navigators through Centivo VPC. Patients will attend telehealth visits with their primary care providers via a...
HEALTH
The Press

Visiba Care Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing an Innovative Virtual Care Platform that Enhances Online Healthcare Consultations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European telehealth industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Visiba Care with the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award for empowering healthcare to provide high-quality digital care through its scalable and customizable virtual care platform. Visiba Care ensures a patient-centric approach to healthcare by customizing functionalities and workflows to fit each healthcare organization's unique needs. Its robust and flexible features simplify setting up patients' meetings via multiple digital channels (e.g., video calls or text messaging), while AI-powered solutions guarantee effective demand management and improved productivity for healthcare organizations. It allows organizations to make better use of innovations and continuously develop their offerings, as the solution makes it easy to integrate existing and future new technology.
SANTA CLARA, CA
HIT Consultant

AppliedVR Secures $36M to Scale Therapeutic Virtual Reality Platform for Pain Management

– AppliedVR, a Los Angeles, CA-based company advancing the next generation of immersive therapeutics, today announced $36 million in series B funding, bringing its total funding to $71M. The round, which included investments from F-Prime Capital, JAZZ Venture Partners, Sway Ventures and SVB Ventures, set up AppliedVR for rapid growth as it prepares for its decision from the FDA on its first de novo submission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HIT Consultant

Ribbon Health Raises $43.5M for Healthcare API Data Platform

– Ribbon Health, an API data platform that powers high-quality, cost-effective, and convenient care decisions, announced a $43.5 million Series B investment led by General Catalyst and with participation from new and current investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), BoxGroup, Rock Health, and Sachin Jain. – Ribbon plans to use this...
TECHNOLOGY
drugstorenews.com

Cardinal Health reportedly to test drone delivery

Cardinal Health will launch a drone pilot to test the delivery of pills, inhalers and other items to pharmacies, according to The Wall Street Journal. Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health is reportedly planning to test the use of drones to speed delivery of pills, inhalers and other items to U.S. pharmacies, according to The Wall Street Journal.
DUBLIN, OH
Healthcare IT News

Victoria's Cabrini Health and The Alfred adopt The Clinician's PROMs platform

Cabrini Health and The Alfred, two of the largest healthcare providers in the state of Victoria, have deployed a patient-reported outcome measures platform by digital health company The Clinician to automate their collection and analysis of health data from colorectal cancer patients. The rollout of the ZEDOC platform in these...
WORLD
mobihealthnews.com

Webtools Health in New Zealand launches connected care platform

New Zealand health tech developer Webtools Health has spun off its cloud-based connected care platform Centrik after receiving extra seed funding now totalling NZ$1.75 million ($1.2 million). WHAT IT DOES. Connecting the health ecosystem, Centrik is a digital platform comprising different modules. PatientEx, its latest module, enables consumers to register,...
WORLD
umd.edu

Could a Virtual Friend Improve Your Mental Health?

You’re feeling nervous as finals week approaches. A friend passing you on McKeldin Mall stops to ask how you’re feeling. “Good,” you reply with wince and a shrug. The friend can plainly see from your facial expression and body language that “good” alone doesn’t capture the truth about your emotional state. Now, a UMD computer scientist has created a virtual “friend”—an artificial intelligence-driven virtual conversational assistant—which also can understand the subtleties about how you convey emotion.
MENTAL HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Alira Health Acquires Digital Health Engagement Platform Patchai

Alira Health acquires Italy-based Patchai, a cognitive platform embedding an empathetic virtual assistant for patient engagement and real-time data collection. This marks Alira Health’s second digital health acquisition, furthering the company’s rapid expansion into patient-centric, technology-enabled solutions for healthcare providers, payers, and suppliers. Alira Health, a Framingham, MA-based health care...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Metrospaces Launches Beta Test for MetroHouse Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, is launching a beta version today of its MetroHouse platform. MetroHouse is designed to completely reframe the co-living model and to create unique and luxury residential destinations for digital nomads or nomadic capitalists who have used this pandemic to support the concept of company building from anywhere on the planet.
TECHNOLOGY
techwire.net

With Virtual Queuing Platform, Cities See Opportunity to Boost Local Economy

Virtual queuing technology is a crucial part of smart city initiatives. As cities globally seek to make better use of data to improve the quality of life for urban residents, they have implemented new solutions to transform the way constituents interact with government. Virtual queuing, which enables users to secure their place in line digitally and avoid having to wait in person, is vital to those broader smart city efforts.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC4 Columbus

Cardinal Health partnering with San Francisco unicorn on drone delivery pilot program

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Cardinal Health Inc. plans to test drone delivery to a pharmacy customer with San Francisco unicorn Zipline Inc. The aim is to improve to-the-second precision of deliveries, especially for urgent orders of medications and supplies, but the autonomous aircraft also can bring cost savings compared with trucking, a Cardinal spokesman said. […]
DUBLIN, OH
etenlightener.com

Cherokee Health Expands Telehealth, Virtual Healthcare with FCC Award

Cherokee Health Systems Receives Funding Through the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (October 26, 2021) – Cherokee Health Systems is receiving $861,560 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in an effort to improve health outcomes in low-income and underserved patient populations. Last month, the FCC approved additional applications for funding commitments through its COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Cherokee was one of 72 health care providers selected nationwide to receive an award. The FCC funding will be invested into the advancement of Cherokee’s telehealth services.
KNOXVILLE, TN
aithority.com

WiMi Invested In BlueCloud Technology To Create A Virtual Digital Platform For Smart Sports

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. a leading global application solution provider of holographic augmented reality (“AR”) , announced: WiMi invested BlueCloud Industrial Interconnection Technology to create a virtual digital platform for smart sports. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. BlueCloud Technology is composed of...
SMALL BUSINESS
Financial Times

Barcelona testing scheme brings outsiders into the health system

On a recent Saturday, health worker Camila Picchio had to tell one of the visitors to her outreach clinic that he had just tested positive for hepatitis B. The man, a Senegalese migrant living in Barcelona, did not take the news in stride. He was, Picchio says, “very upset, very distraught, anything you’d say to him — he was not responding well . . . I thought he was going to pass out.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Privacy-First Market Research Tools

Emerging data privacy app TIKI is on a mission to return data ownership to its users while creating effective solutions for market researchers. The company has launched a brand new feature called the TIKI Knowledge Graph in striving towards this goal. The TIKI Knowledge Graph is a new integrated consumer...
MARKETS

