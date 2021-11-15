Virtual Health Test Platforms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European telehealth industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Visiba Care with the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award for empowering healthcare to provide high-quality digital care through its scalable and customizable virtual care platform. Visiba Care ensures a patient-centric approach to healthcare by customizing functionalities and workflows to fit each healthcare organization's unique needs. Its robust and flexible features simplify setting up patients' meetings via multiple digital channels (e.g., video calls or text messaging), while AI-powered solutions guarantee effective demand management and improved productivity for healthcare organizations. It allows organizations to make better use of innovations and continuously develop their offerings, as the solution makes it easy to integrate existing and future new technology.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO