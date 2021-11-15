ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth Humane Society full to capacity, offering adoption deals

By Stephanie Hudson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FREM3_0cxWjLme00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a capacity “cat-astrophe” at the Portsmouth Humane Society.

“We are full on just about every animal that we take,” said Executive Director Alison Fechino.

The animal shelter is out of cages and out of workers to keep up with the number of cats, dogs and other small animals in the shelter.

“We’ve had more animals coming in than leaving over the last several months and eventually that builds to a point where we don’t have any more open cages,” Fechino said.

She can’t say for sure why this is happening.

“If I had to take a guess I would have to say life is really hard right now for everybody and the stressors that lead to people relinquishing their pets are exacerbated,” she said.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s Daily Newsletter emails.

In an effort to help get more cats and dogs out the door and into new homes, the Portsmouth Humane Society is reducing adoption fees by $25 a pet and cats, as always, are adopt one get one free.

“We do that because a lot of times, cats are happier when they are placed in pairs,” Fechino explained.

The shelter is also encouraging those who can’t adopt to foster an animal. And if you’ve lost a pet, Fechino encourages you to come in and take a look around.

  • Animal shelter in Portsmouth (WAVY photo/Walter Hildebrand)
  • Animal shelter in Portsmouth (WAVY photo/Walter Hildebrand)
  • Animal shelter in Portsmouth (WAVY photo/Walter Hildebrand)
  • Animal shelter in Portsmouth (WAVY photo/Walter Hildebrand)

“Many of our animals here are found pets from the community that have homes and maybe people just don’t know where to look for them,” she said.

At the very least, she is asking the community to help spread the word and share their social media posts to help save lives.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Portsmouth, VA
Lifestyle
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Daily Newsletter#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
WAVY News 10

Norfolk doctor seeks temporary injunction to be able to prescribe controversial COVID-19 drug at Sentara hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A doctor from Eastern Virginia Medical School is suing Sentara Healthcare, arguing he should be able to use the controversial anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin on his patients. Sentara Healthcare’s side of the case is Dr. Paul Marik can recommend the drug protocol that includes Ivermectin to patients, but he cannot force a hospital […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy