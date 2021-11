RegionalDailyNews.com’s very own Jennifer Russell caught a very rare sight over the weekend. As Jennifer was traveling through Henry County, she caught sight of an Albino Buck, a rare all white deer with large antlers. The chances of an Albino Buck being born are 1 and 20,000 which makes any sighting and especially a photo of the Albino Buck rare. Thus we are lucky to say that our friend Jenn, happened to have her camera at the ready. Hunters should beware, it is illegal to kill the Albino Deer in the state of Illinois. Killing a white deer is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to $2,500 in fines or 180 days in jail, with confiscation of the deer.

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO