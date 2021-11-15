ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Statehouse Republicans not on same page over potential tax cuts in 2022 session

By Brandon Smith
indianapublicmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be debate in Indiana’s 2022 legislative session over cutting taxes. But at this point, the two Republican caucuses don’t seem to be on the same page on that issue. Indiana has recently experienced unprecedented revenue levels. And that has some Republicans exploring ways to send money back...

indianapublicmedia.org

Comments / 1

Related
indianapublicmedia.org

Marijuana legalization extremely unlikely in Indiana in 2022

Marijuana legalization in any form is still extremely unlikely in Indiana next year, despite a renewed push from Democrats on the issue. The Indiana Democratic Party and the Indiana House Democratic caucus announced their full support of legalization. The Indiana Senate Democratic caucus has long backed movement on the issue – whether for medical use or through decriminalization.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicmedia.org

Lawmakers consider December meeting to help governor end public health emergency

Indiana lawmakers may come back into session ahead of schedule to help Gov. Eric Holcomb end the state’s public health emergency. Holcomb said he needs three changes to state law in order to end the public health emergency, but not lose key benefits for Hoosiers: measures to keep enhanced federal benefits for food assistance and matching funds for Medicaid and allow the state to more efficiently get 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iola Register

Kansas Republicans want special session for vaccine mandates

TOPEKA — Senate President Ty Masterson says “motions are underway” to call a special session for Nov. 22 to address legislation dealing with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Republican from Andover on Tuesday unveiled proposals that would shield employees from inquiries into their religious beliefs and ensure they receive unemployment benefits if discharged for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Special Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates will meet Friday to hear from supporters and opponents of the proposed legislation.
KANSAS STATE
985theriver.com

Republican legislators split on prospects of Indiana tax cut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s fast-growing tax collections have some Republican lawmakers looking to push through tax cuts during the upcoming legislative session even as that move faces skepticism. An economy spurred by federal COVID1-9 relief spending has the Republican leader of the Indiana House saying tax cuts are a “huge...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicmedia.org

Holcomb weighs potential tax cuts in 2022 or 2023 legislative sessions

Gov. Eric Holcomb said discussions are well underway to potentially cut taxes in the upcoming legislative session. Holcomb also suggested those tax cuts might wait until 2023, when lawmakers write a new state budget. Indiana has enjoyed record revenues and surpluses in recent years. And those higher-than-usual revenues have prompted...
POLITICS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

GOP legislators ponder tax cuts

INDIANAPOLIS – Republican legislative leaders are kicking the tires on a possible permanent cut of Indiana's sales or individual income taxes. The quiet due diligence comes after higher-than-expected tax revenues will give Hoosiers a one-time taxpayer refund next year. “The possibility of a tax cut is very serious. I think...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Your tax rebate next year might be followed by a tax cut

You’re already getting a state tax rebate next year. It might be followed by a tax cut. Indiana overshot its budget projections last fiscal year by so much that the state’s automatic tax rebate law kicked in, for just the second time in its 10-year history. The Department of Revenue is still calculating how much you’ll get back. Four months into the new fiscal year, the state’s already a half-billion dollars ahead again. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) says if the state takes in that much money, it’s too much of a temptation to spend it. He says he’d rather put that money back in Hoosiers’ pockets.
INCOME TAX
kfdi.com

Kansas has enough tax revenue to support tax cuts

A new Kansas fiscal forecast predicts that state government will be awash in cash more than enough to allow big tax cuts that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican legislators already planned to pursue. The new forecast increased the projection for the state’s total tax collections by $1.3 billion for...
KANSAS STATE
WFAE

NC Republicans unveil final budget with pay raises, tax cuts

Republicans at the North Carolina legislature on Monday rolled out their final two-year budget bill, hopeful that sweeteners on employee pay raises, infrastructure and tax cuts for individuals will attract enough Democratic support so the long-delayed plan can become law. The consensus agreement from House and Senate leaders was negotiated...
POLITICS
indianapublicmedia.org

GOP leaders not sold on total ban of private businesses' COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Republican legislative leaders don’t sound ready to ban Indiana companies from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. But the issue isn’t going to be left alone in the 2022 session, either. Even before the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine rules, many Hoosier companies required their workers to get vaccinated. And that prompted pushback...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

Nothing is certain but Republican opposition to tax hikes

Benjamin Franklin famously observed that “in this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Republican politicians’ opposition to raising the latter, and seeking to cut them whenever possible, may now come in a close third. “God put the Republican Party on Earth to cut taxes,” veteran conservative columnist Robert Novak once said. “If they don’t do that, they have no useful function.”
U.S. POLITICS
altoday.com

Steve Marshall declares victory over ban on state tax cuts

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Monday that the State had won its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Treasury over a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that punishes states for making changes to any laws that would reduce taxes. The U.S. District Court for the Northern...
POLITICS
wfyi.org

Republican leaders will reconvene legislative session Nov. 29

Lawmakers will return to the Statehouse this month for a one-day session to consider legislation that would allow Indiana's current public health state of emergency to expire. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) and House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) announced the plans Saturday to reconvene the legislative session on Nov. 29.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Republicans claim they want to cut the food sales tax. So why haven’t they?

Kansas Republicans pledging to cut the state sales tax on groceries are like O.J. Simpson pledging to find the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. The former football titan, who was tried but found not guilty in the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend, notoriously promised to track down whoever actually committed […] The post Kansas Republicans claim they want to cut the food sales tax. So why haven’t they? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
wizmnews.com

Death and taxes come at same time in Wisconsin

It is said the only certainties in life are death and taxes. In Wisconsin, they sometimes come at the same time. That is because of the so-called death tax, implemented on those who had participated in the federal government’s Medicaid funded Long-term care program after their death. Federal law requires states to attempt to recover the full cost of care from the person’s probate estate. But Wisconsin law goes farther. It is one of just a handful of states that seeks to recoup the Medicaid funding from non-probate assets such as life insurance policies, joint property, home liens, spousal estates and property held in trusts. The Medicaid Estate Recovery Program is the only federal welfare program that attempts repayment of lawfully provided benefits from its recipients. This hits the lowest income the hardest. Seventy-five percent of Medicaid recipients have less than $50,000 in assets at the time of their death. That money would mean more to the families left behind than government coffers. Now some lawmakers in Madison are trying to repeal this law. It is a good time to do so. The state has a record budget surplus and a record rainy day fund. We shouldn’t be trying to collect more from poor Wisconsinites after they die than required by federal law.
WISCONSIN STATE

