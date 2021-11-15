la Madeleine Launches Nationwide Delivery

Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International announced Monday that it agreed to acquire Firehouse Subs for $1 billion in an all-cash transaction. Since 2010, the sandwich chain has tripled in size to roughly 1,200 stores and quadrupled systemwide sales to an expected $1.1 billion this year. Year-to-date through October, U.S. same-store sales were growing 20 percent versus 2019, and the brand projects $50 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year. The chain's loyalty program, which represents more than 10 percent of transactions, includes nearly 3.5 million subscribers and enrolls roughly 50,000 additional customers per month. Delivery sales mixed about 14 percent in October, essentially the same as last year.
