Retail

la Madeleine Launches Nationwide Delivery

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Madeleine French Café is making it easier for fans across the nation to have a taste of France delivered straight to their doorstep with just the click of a button!. Starting today, the popular French bakery is...

Grubhub Partners with Deliverect to Streamline Orders for Restaurants

Deliverect, a global scale-up that simplifies online ordering for more than 12,000 establishments across 30 markets, and Grubhub, a leading global online food delivery marketplace in the U.S., have partnered to streamline orders for hundreds of thousands of restaurants. Together, the partnership helps to improve order accuracy and operational efficiency, as well as save restaurant owners’ time.
RESTAURANTS
Chick’nCone Preps for National Growth through Franchising Opportunity

Chick’nCone – the fast-craft restaurant concept famous for serving crispy, hand-cut chicken tenders in a freshly made waffle cone – is looking to capitalize on the growth it experienced throughout the course of the pandemic as it expands into new markets throughout the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the brand has grown from four open locations to 24. It now believes that the timing is ripe to start actively looking for experienced entrepreneurs to join its family-driven brand and show the world what makes Chick’nCone #socluckingood.
RESTAURANTS
Chopt Launches 'Destination Mexico' LTO Menu

Chopt Creative Salad Co. launched their new destination menu featuring an assortment of salads and bowls - Destination Mexico (available from Nov 17 - Feb 22). The offerings are inspired by Mexican cuisine, including a variety of spicy products such as chipotle chicken, fresh jalapeno, and cholula, and staple Mexican ingredients such as avocado, cotija cheese, and tortilla chips.
FOOD & DRINKS
blackchronicle.com

DJ Khaled Launches ‘Another Wing’ Delivery Service in 150 Locations

DJ Khaled has teamed with REEF, the world’s largest operator of virtual restaurants, to launch a new chicken wing delivery venture called Another Wing. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As reported by Business Insider, Another Wing offers eight varieties of hot...
CELEBRITIES
vegoutmag.com

Impossible Foods Just Launched Vegan Meatballs at Walmart Stores Nationwide

You can now grab these tasty plant-based meatballs at your local Walmart!. Impossible Foods just launched vegan meatballs at Walmart stores nationwide, with additional retailers to come later this year. The new Impossible meatballs mark an expansion of Impossible Foods’ presence at Walmart. Walmart also carries 12oz packages and 2-patty packs of Impossible Burger in its fresh meat section, as well as both savory and spicy Impossible Sausage in its fresh breakfast meat section.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
&pizza, Daring Foods Collaborate on Plant-Based Pizzas

Daring Foods, has joined forces with the popular personalized pizza chain, &Pizza to craft fun, collaborative menu items. Four unique Daring Pizzas will permanently be a part of &Pizzas’ menus across the East Coast. Each pizza will feature Daring Foods’ plant-based chicken and serve as a versatile, flavorful masterpiece including:
RESTAURANTS
Starbucks Brings Back Reusable Red Cup Giveaway

The holidays are back at Starbucks and the celebrations have only just begun. Continue the cheer with a favorite Starbucks holiday tradition: the reusable red cup giveaway, which returns November 18 at stores in the U.S. Customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S....
FOOD & DRINKS
Slim Chickens Agrees to 10-Unit Deal in Dallas

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment, announced today it has inked a deal to bring 10 locations to cities throughout greater Dallas. Farouk Jamal and Ali Poonja of Slim Brothers will be bringing the restaurants to Collin and Denton Counties in Q4 of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
These Free Management Courses Help Restaurants Develop Talent

Restaurant operators face constant challenges. Hiring, scheduling, front and back-of-house management, marketing, cost control, and food safety are only the beginning of their responsibilities. On top of this, day-to-day operations look much different than they did just two short years ago. From a focus on off-premises dining and technological innovation...
RESTAURANTS
sportspromedia.com

Learfield launches nationwide NIL marketing solution for schools and brands

Learfield Allied will enable brands to leverage university IP and engage with student-athletes. Service aims to assist schools and athletes in growing exposure and revenues. Learfield, the US college sports marketing agency, has launched the first nationwide name, image and likeness (NIL) offering for schools and brands. Learfield Allied will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Taco Bell Unveils New Friendsgiving Party Packs

Friendsgiving is here and, this year, Taco Bell wants to make you the hero of your holiday gathering by offering free Friendsgiving Party Packs for its most loyal fans and showing everyone how to make their own Taco Bell-inspired dishes. Taco Bell Rewards is the best place for fans to...
RESTAURANTS
Domino's Helps Small Restaurants Saddled with Delivery App Fees

While Domino's is the largest pizza company in the world, it is actually made up of stores owned by hundreds of independent franchise owners, with more than 95 percent of them starting as Domino's delivery drivers or pizza makers. They know how hard it is to run a business, and they see the impact that substantial fees from delivery app services have on small restaurants. In recent weeks four Domino's franchisees and one corporate-owned store have helped some beloved local establishments impacted by delivery fees.
RESTAURANTS
Plant Power Fast Food Names Michele Lange Director of Training & Development

Plant Power Restaurant Group has announced the appointment of Michele Lange as its new Director of Training & Development. Lange was formerly the Director of Training for Del Taco and the Director of Field Training for Chipotle Mexican Grill, two of the top U.S. quick-service restaurant brands. Prior to that she served as the Director of Training at The Habit Burger for over six years.
BUSINESS
A Brief Guide to Avoiding Menu Fatigue

The deck has never been more stacked against chefs and restaurant operators. Start with the obvious—a recent National Restaurant Association survey found that 72 percent of restaurant operators listed labor as their top challenge. Then there’s the supply chain, with once dependable proteins and ingredients being inflated to a degree that makes it hard to turn a profit on certain menu items.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wendy's Reaches 1,000 International Stores

The Wendy's Company today announced the opening of its 1,000th international restaurant, located in Croydon, south of London in the United Kingdom. This announcement arrives on the heels of several Wendy's global development milestones celebrated throughout this year, including its recent 400th Canadian restaurant opening in Ottawa and 300th restaurant opening across the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region opening in India. The Croydon restaurant is Wendy's fourth Company restaurant in the United Kingdom since opening the first location in June.
RESTAURANTS
Zaxby's Continues Promotion of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Zaxby's announces the continuation of its promotional partnership with Sony Pictures on its upcoming action-adventure comedy film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, launched its limited-time Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal featuring its Ghostbusters-themed Cherry-Grape Blaster drink on Oct. 18 in advance of the film's release exclusively in movie theaters on Nov. 19.
MOVIES
Burger King Parent to Buy Firehouse Subs for $1 Billion

Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International announced Monday that it agreed to acquire Firehouse Subs for $1 billion in an all-cash transaction. Since 2010, the sandwich chain has tripled in size to roughly 1,200 stores and quadrupled systemwide sales to an expected $1.1 billion this year. Year-to-date through October, U.S. same-store sales were growing 20 percent versus 2019, and the brand projects $50 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year. The chain's loyalty program, which represents more than 10 percent of transactions, includes nearly 3.5 million subscribers and enrolls roughly 50,000 additional customers per month. Delivery sales mixed about 14 percent in October, essentially the same as last year.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Oregonian

Here are 11 Portland fast-food kids’ meals, ranked

Sometimes, you just need to get your kid some food. Sure, ideally, you’d be at home, hand-making spinach-laced biscuits and wild-caught salmon on a bed of foraged mushrooms, but sometimes your child needs calories and you need a break. Or, maybe you don’t even have a kid. Maybe you just...
PORTLAND, OR

Community Policy