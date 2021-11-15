la Madeleine Launches Nationwide Delivery

Chick’nCone – the fast-craft restaurant concept famous for serving crispy, hand-cut chicken tenders in a freshly made waffle cone – is looking to capitalize on the growth it experienced throughout the course of the pandemic as it expands into new markets throughout the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the brand has grown from four open locations to 24. It now believes that the timing is ripe to start actively looking for experienced entrepreneurs to join its family-driven brand and show the world what makes Chick’nCone #socluckingood.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO