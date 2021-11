KALAMAZOO, MI – Drivers should be extra cautious in the I-94 construction zone as snow begins accumulating this winter. About 1.6 inches of snow is expected to fall in Kalamazoo between Thursday night and Friday morning, the National Weather Service said. Bursts of snow with low visibility are expected and roads are likely to be slippery Nov. 18 and 19 as the temperature drops.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO