High-interest-bearing crypto lending products offered by BlockFi have brought the company under the scrutiny of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The review from the SEC concerns whether these accounts ought to be considered as securities. This would require them to register with the financial regulator. From the SEC’s perspective, if a consumer invests their money “in a common enterprise” with the expectation of profit, it becomes an investment contract that the regulator should have authority over.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO