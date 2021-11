After months, America's new $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is now officially law. President Joe Biden signed the bill Monday, giving the green light to funds for public projects that could touch every part of the country. While it won't authorize another round of stimulus checks or extend the monthly child tax credit payments (that extension could come in a different bill later this year -- see below for more details), -- the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 does address everything from fixing rickety roads to bringing high-speed internet to areas that lack reliable broadband.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO