The government is creating billions of pounds in extra costs by delaying the introduction of new green rules for housing, an analysis has found.In 2006 the last Labour government legislated for all new homes to be built for net zero carbon from 2016 – but the Conservatives scrapped the rule six months before it was due to come in.Now the government says it intends for all new homes to be net zero ready by 2025 - and in the intervening years hundreds of thousands of new houses and flats are being built to less green standards. Now opposition calculations...

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO