Report: Nigel Bradham arrested on charges of gun, marijuana possession

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills linebacker Nigel Bradham was arrested on a number of charges over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

Christopher Cann of the Tallahassee Democrat says that Bradham was pulled over after a trooper ran the tag of the 2021 Corvette he was driving and it came back as "not assigned." Upon initiating the traffic stop, the trooper smelled marijuana on Bradham and conducted a search of the car, allegedly finding two handguns, over three pounds of marijuana and 10 small bags.

TMZ Sports reported that Bradham told the officers he had a gun in his glove compartment, according to court documents, which turned out to be a stolen Glock 23 from Missouri. The other gun, a Smith & Wesson pistol, was found in a satchel with "10 small plastic bags with marijuana in them." The trunk allegedly contained two more large bags of marijuana, putting the total at nearly three and a half pounds.

The free agent linebacker was reportedly charged with three counts of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, two counts of gun possession during a felony and one count of marijuana possession with intent to sell, says Cann. He was released on $1,000 bail on Sunday.

Bradham has had previous run-ins with the law, getting arrested on an assault charge in the summer of 2016, which ultimately resulted in his acceptance of a deferred prosecution program. In October of 2016 , he was arrested after TSA workers found a loaded gun in his backpack at Miami International Airport, though the charge was eventually dropped.

A nine-year veteran, Bradham was a starting linebacker for the majority of his four years with the Buffalo Bills to start his career, following that stint with four more years as a starter for the Eagles. He was part of the Super Bowl-winning roster in 2017, leading the team with 88 total tackles. In 2020, he appeared in just one game for the Denver Broncos.

