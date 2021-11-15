ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teslas are being shipped out without USB ports because of a global chip shortage as customers blast Elon Musk's company after paying up to $62,000 for new car - and not being able to charge their phones

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Tesla has shipped some of its new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles without USB ports because of the global chip shortage, the electric car manufacturer has told new buyers, as customers who couldn't charge their devices blasted Elon Musk's company.

Since November 11, the number of complaints on the lack of USB-C ports from new Tesla owners on Facebook and Reddit, as well as on the Tesla Motors Club forum, has been on the rise.

However, it remains unclear how widespread the problem is.

The average price for a brand new Model 3 costs $43,990 while the Model Y starts at $54,990, though there is also a Performance version that carries a starting price at $61,990.

Tesla would not not comment publicly but new customers who have complained have said that the company blamed the missing feature on the global chip shortage.

'Just got a call from Tesla about my Model Y LR. I am set to take delivery tomorrow, and apparently there are no USB ports installed in the car due to shortage,' a Tesla Model Y owner wrote on Reddit. 'I guess I'm looking for reassurance that the car is actually ready to go and wondering if anyone else has taken delivery on an 'incomplete' car like this.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIzM3_0cxWhRuC00
Some new Tesla vehicles that were shipped in November are missing USB ports, according to social-media posts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoGcW_0cxWhRuC00
The shortage has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity, with automakers cutting down on production and electronic device makers struggling to keep up with a pandemic-led surge in demand for phones, TVs and gaming consoles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osK4j_0cxWhRuC00
Social media users said Tesla replaced the ports with holes without warning them. However its support team told them it's because of a global shortage of USB chips. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOFTT_0cxWhRuC00
Tesla's missing USB ports issue is the supply chain challenges that the company has warned about for months, as the pandemic continues to make some parts difficult to source
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RIBC_0cxWhRuC00

In a more recent update, the Model Y owner said the USB-C port in the front and center console of their car was missing, but that some were located in the area of the back seats and a USB-A in the glove compartment.

Yet, the wireless charging pad, located between the two front seats didn't work. Without these ports, the wireless charging feature in the cars cannot be activated.

Some of the affected buyers were told about the issue ahead of time, while others only found out about it on their own, sometimes once they finally received their new car.

Tesla has told new buyers they could schedule a service appointment to have the remaining missing ports installed in their vehicle 'hopefully sometime in next few weeks.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2W74_0cxWhRuC00
Each dock of Tesla's wireless phone charger is powered by its own USB-A cable plugged into the ports located in the front of the Model 3's center console. If the ports don't work then the car loses one of its key features 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9tae_0cxWhRuC00
A Twitter user took a picture of the missing USB port in his brand new Tesla and said that support will install them when they are back in supply, although he didn't specify whether it was going to be free, as anticipated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXC5y_0cxWhRuC00
A user took to Facebook to express his dismay for paying $70,000 for a brand new Tesla that has some missing some parts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096Quu_0cxWhRuC00
Just Holes: Another Facebook user said that he 'loves the car' but that there are no USB ports under one of his arm's rest. Other users also shared that the wireless charging function wasn't working

According to Electrek, Tesla’s customer service has told concerned customers that there's a possibility to schedule a service appointment as soon as the parts are made available. The electric-vehicle-market-centric website indicated that Tesla should be receiving more parts sometime in December.

Tesla has told owners who are missing the feature that the retrofit and installation of the USB ports would be free.

Dailymail.com has reached out to Tesla for comment.

The global chip shortage has been affecting the auto industry for the last year or so, though Tesla has managed to avoid the worst of it.

Across the US, the median prices of used and new cars continue to climb and the inventories of local car dealers are going down.

Many car manufacturers have had to halt production or wait longer than usual for parts to complete nearly-finished vehicles.

Some automakers have even gone as far as shipping cars without certain built-in parts, including Tesla, which removed passenger lumbar support adjustment from new Model 3 and Y vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qKGc_0cxWhRuC00
Tesla, like many other automakers, has seen its production stall due to a shortage of car parts

BMW is also doing the same thing on its latest releases, and is also taking out touchscreens from new cars, but is giving a $175 and $500 credit, respectively.

Japan's Toyota, which had previously managed to avoid shutdowns by stockpiling chips, said it would be forced to slash production globally by 40 per cent back in September.

The firm owns 11 plants across the country, including in states such as California, Texas, and Kentucky, although it did not specify whether those would be affected.

Germany's Volkswagen said it could not rule out further changes to production, due to 'volatile' chip supplies.

Meanwhile Citroen and Fiat owner Stellantis said it would halt or cut production at two plants in France.

US giant Ford had also said earlier this week that it would halt production of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck in Kansas City.

In some cases, the ongoing disruption has forced car companies to divert components to their most profitable models. Bosses warned that more disruption is expected.

Apple is working on the 'holy grail' option for its autonomous car: Tech giant wants to build a version with full self-driving capabilities and no human intervention AT ALL by 2025

Apple, which is rapidly losing ground in the electric vehicle industry to Tesla, GM, Ford and other automakers, is looking to have the 'holy grail' option for its autonomous car by 2025: no human intervention at all. The lack of human intervention, which is being pushed by the project's new...
BUSINESS
985theriver.com

Tesla, electric SUVs get poor scores from Consumer Reports

(Reuters) – Vehicles from Tesla Inc and electric sport utilities from rival brands are among the least reliable models sold in the United States, a reflection of the risks of new technology, Consumer Reports said on Thursday. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit organization that evaluates products and services, said Tesla, the...
BUSINESS
AutoGuide.com

2022 VinFast VF e35 and e36 Promise Affordable, Stylish EVs From Vietnam

The VF e35 and e36 will arrive in the US and Canada next year, built from the ground up on VinFast’s own platform. It’s not very often you get to witness a new brand’s North American debut. Capping the first day of the LA Auto Show was Vietnam’s VinFast, a brand just four years old, which debuted a pair of stylish EV crossovers it hopes will help it break into the North American market. Say hello to the VinFast VF e35 and VF e36.
CARS
