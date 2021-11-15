ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Leahy retirement shakes up Vermont politics

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vX1Nb_0cxWhQ1T00

Sen. Patrick Leahy ’s (D-Vt.) announcement Monday that he’d decided to retire caused a chain reaction in Vermont’s political sphere, setting the stage for a number of closely watched primaries.

Rep. Peter Welch is largely seen as the heir apparent to replace Leahy, with the retiring senator referring to his fellow Vermont Democrat as “the remarkable Congressman Peter Welch.”

Welch and Leahy were both present at the bipartisan infrastructure bill signing at the White House on Monday. When asked about a potential run to replace Leahy, Welch said “today is Patrick’s day.”

If Welch runs for Senate it would likely spark a competitive and crowded Democratic primary contest for his at-large House seat. Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, state Sen. Kesha Ram-Hinsdale and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray are among the names that have been floated for the seat.

“I think all of the action here is going to be replacing Welch,” said Matthew Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College in Vermont.

“Because this is a blue state, whoever wins the nomination is going to have a leg up in the general election, almost certainly,” he said. “If [Welch] runs, I don’t believe any credible Democrat will challenge him in the primary.”

The urgency to elect a woman in a state that has yet to send one to Capitol Hill is growing.

“The pressure is definitely high,” said Elaine Haney, the executive director of Emerge Vermont, a group devoted to electing Democratic women to public office. “We’ve had a lot of commentary in the public media about it’s time for a woman to step up.”

All three women have also been floated as potential candidates for Leahy’s seat, but most insiders say they are more likely to launch House bids.

“It’s no doubt that the state is sending a woman to Congress in 2022,” said Julia Barnes, the former executive director of Vermont’s Democratic Party. "It’s just a question of whether we send someone with the skills and values to represent Vermont and navigate the potentially tense environment for Dems after the midterms.”

Then there is the question of whether Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott will launch a Senate bid — a question his office sought to put to rest on Monday.

“No chance!” a Scott spokesperson told VTDigger. “Governor Scott has been clear that he is not running for the U.S. Senate or House next year. That has not changed.”

That’s likely to disappoint many Republicans in the blue state, where Scott is seen as one of the best possible GOP contenders for national office, particularly with the retirement of Leahy, who has served eight terms and holds the second-highest ranking position in the chamber.

National Republicans are working to find a strong path to taking back the majority in the upper chamber next year. GOP chances of taking back the Senate were dampened last week when neighboring New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced he would not run for the Senate and would instead seek reelection.

“When you think of Republican candidates with statewide reputation [in Vermont], it’s a very thin bench,” Dickinson said. “If [Scott] decided to run, he would probably be the most credible opponent, but there’s no indication yet from Scott that he’s going to run.”

Last year, a VPR-Vermont PBS 2020 poll showing Scott leading Leahy 41 percent to 38 percent in a hypothetical match-up raised eyebrows in the state, leading some to question whether Scott would launch a bid. Leahy responded to the poll in September of last year, questioning some of its past results and saying he did not care about it.

Democrats are still widely viewed as having the advantage in the race, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rating it as “solid Democratic.”

Jim Barnett, a Republican strategist and former aide to former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas (R), noted that Republicans have a “Sununu problem” when it comes to recruiting a credible candidate for the seat.

“The best candidate for the job doesn’t want it,” Barnett said.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), released a statement shortly after Leahy’s retirement announcement Monday saying the political environment was in their favor.

"Pat Leahy is smart enough to see the signs of building Republican momentum that threaten to sweep his party out of power,” said Steven Law, the group’s president. “As angry Americans continue to register their discontent with Democratic mismanagement of the country, there is little doubt this is a canary in the coal mine for Democrats' fragile Senate majority."

But Republicans in Vermont say they are facing serious headwinds.

“Our problem in Vermont is we’ve got a very thin bench,” Barnett said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
POLITICO

The 3 senators still on retirement watch

— The Senate map is coming into sharper focus ahead of the 2022 midterms. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is running for reelection, and there are only three Senate lawmakers who have not shared their political plans. — The race for New York governor is taking shape, with Gov. Kathy Hochul...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Welch
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Patrick Leahy
Axios

Scoop: Welch preparing to run for Senate

Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) is indicating to colleagues he's preparing to run for the Senate seat being vacated by Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Vermont has never sent a woman to serve in either the House or Senate. Welch would likely clear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The next senator to go after Patrick Leahy

MAY NOT BE BY CHOICE — It was not as dramatic as the time he told The Joker, “We’re not intimidated by thugs,” but Sen. Patrick Leahy announced today that he’s retiring from the body he has spent more than four decades in. Leahy is likely to be replaced by a Democrat, but there are going to be more than a few new faces in the Senate after the 2022 midterms, and his retirement is a good occasion to talk about why Democrats are worried about losing their majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Pat Leahy, the longest-serving current senator, to retire

As a rule, leaders of both parties like to keep retirements to a minimum. As we've discussed, there's no great mystery behind the strategy: Incumbents generally stand a better chance of winning re-election, and the more members head for the exits, the more party leaders have to worry about competitive contests and potentially messy primaries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kentucky New Era

McConnell on Senator Leahy’s Retirement Announcement

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor regarding this morning’s announcement from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT):. “Earlier today, our distinguished President Pro Tem, the senior Senator for Vermont, announced that he will conclude his incredible run of Senate service. Senator Leahy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Senate#Vermont Pbs#D Vt#The White House#Middlebury College#Capitol Hill#Emerge Vermont
WCAX

Leahy's political legacy

Vermont municipalities could be getting the tools they need from the governor and lawmakers to pass their own mask mandates, but only for a limited time frame. Darren Celley is one of 2 million Americans living with Type 1 diabetes. Biden to tout infrastructure in the Granite State. Updated: 5...
POLITICS
AL.com

With Patrick Leahy and Shelby retiring, Senate Appropriations Committee likely to be led by women

Vermont Sen. Patrick J. Leahy announced Monday he won’t seek reelection to a ninth term in Congress, opting to retire following nearly five decades in Washington. Leahy is the first Senate Democrat to announce his retirement, and his departure will mark a changing of the guard in the Democratic caucus. Leahy’s the most senior senator in the chamber and serves as president pro tempore, and is chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

Sen. Patrick Leahy announces he won't run for re-election

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., will not seek re-election at the end of his term, he told reporters in his home state Monday. "It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter who will carry on this work for our great state. It’s time to come home," Leahy said in an announcement at the State House in Montpelier.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

388K+
Followers
46K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy