Oregon State

2 dead, 4 shot in Southern Oregon; deputy crashes on way to scene

 3 days ago
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Four people were shot, two of them fatally, and a sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after getting into an accident on the way...

Lynie
3d ago

Prayers for the Officer that was injured, may he or she be ok 🙏💙

KGW

Suspect who critically injured OSP officer on Veterans Day: 'If I'm gonna die, I'm taking somebody with me'

COWLITZ, Wash. — New details have emerged in the case that left newly graduated Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper John Jeffries in critical condition. According to court documents, John Thralls, 53, was fleeing the scene of an alleged domestic assault and robbery in Cowlitz County, Wash. on Nov. 11. He began driving on Highway 30 from Cowlitz toward Portland.
OREGON STATE
KGW

What we know about Portland's homicide victims from 2021

More than 70 people have been killed in Portland this year. These are the victims and what we know about their deaths. On Sunday, October 24, Portland passed a grim milestone — a double killing in Old Town made 2021 the deadliest year in the city's modern history. So far, more than 70 people have been killed.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Deputies investigate bomb threat at St. Paul High School

ST PAUL, Oregon — At around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was notified that a bomb threat had been received at St. Paul High School. Deputies responded and were on site investigating until close to 1 p.m. At 11:35 a.m., MCSO said no device had been found at the school. In a release sent at 12:55 p.m., MCSO reported all deputies had been cleared from the school, but the release didn't mention whether a device was found. Because the investigation is ongoing, MCSO said it won't release more information at this time.
SAINT PAUL, OR
KGW

Portland's gun violence: Where are the guns coming from?

PORTLAND, Ore — As the number of shootings in Portland has spiked, so has the number of guns on its streets. Through October, Portland officers confiscated 1,033 guns — far more than all of last year when police seized 866 guns. More than half the guns seized in Portland are...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

California man murdered during Portland visit; FBI offers $15,000 reward

PORTLAND, Ore. — Promise Marks will be the first to tell you Curtis Smith was the apple of her eye. "Curtis was an amazing person," she said. "Of course he was my son and yes he was a dad, nephew, grandson but he was a young man who had a love for life and he cared a lot for people. He cared about the well being of his friends. He cared about making something of his life and being a better human being."
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGW

Little league group in East Multnomah County repeatedly hit by vandals

TROUTDALE, Oregon — A little league group in East Multnomah County is out thousands of dollars in damage after repeated vandalism at their baseball complex in Troutdale. “Graffiti everywhere, broken rakes, broken shovels; they dumped out $1,500 worth of turf infill for the home plate area that we can't reuse now,” said Robert Peterson with East County Little League. The turf infill refers to tiny rubber pellets used for parts of the field that are artificial turf.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
#Southern Oregon#Shooting#Oregon State Police#The Herald And News
KGW

Pedestrian killed in crash on Northwest 23rd in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday afternoon on Northwest 23rd Avenue in Portland, near the intersection of Northwest Everett. Northwest 23rd and nearby streets were closed for nearly four hours and finally reopened just after 6 p.m. There was a heavy police presence in the area while officers investigated the crash.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Teens in custody for armed robbery in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon — Police arrested three teenage boys for allegedly trying to steal a woman's car in Northeast Portland's Concordia neighborhood Sunday evening. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the teens are 15, 16 and 17 years old. On Nov. 14 around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

California fire survivors helping Oregon fire survivors

GATES, Oregon — Wildfire recovery continues to happen across Oregon. While the road is a long one, communities ravaged by fire are banding together to help each other. On Tuesday, a group of people toured burned areas in the Santiam Canyon. The people in the group came from all walks of life, from California to Oregon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGW

Suspects who shot at Portland police officers not found

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are searching Northeast Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood for a wanted suspect who fired shots during a traffic stop Saturday evening, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Officers did not find the suspects but did confirm a police car was hit by gunfire. Officers are searching the neighborhood...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

