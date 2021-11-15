2 dead, 4 shot in Southern Oregon; deputy crashes on way to scene
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Four people were shot, two of them fatally, and a sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after getting into an accident on the way...www.kgw.com
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Four people were shot, two of them fatally, and a sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after getting into an accident on the way...www.kgw.com
Prayers for the Officer that was injured, may he or she be ok 🙏💙
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 9