At the start of every agricultural production season, one of the major concerns for farmers is weather conditions over the course of the season and how these will affect yield. But for the 2021/22 season, another important concern that has been on farmers' radars since the start of the season has been the rising input costs, i.e., the prices of fertilizers and agrochemicals. These are largely driven by supply constraints in key fertilizer-producing countries such as China, India, the US, Russia and Canada. Rising shipping costs, oil and gas prices have also been contributing factors, with firmer global demand from an expanding agricultural sector. This has been the case for farmers in the Northern Hemisphere for some time but also more recently for farmers in the Southern Hemisphere. On average, the prices of fertilizers were up by over 50% in September 2021 compared to the corresponding period a year ago. Meanwhile, the agrochemicals had risen by over 30% over the same period.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO