On Oct. 28 at the 2021 SCATA Fall Conference in Myrtle Beach, Clarendon School District 2 Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Personnel Jacqueline Inabinette was presented a plaque in recognition of her exceptional leadership and dedication to the educational communities of South Carolina. She has served as an officer for the South Carolina Association of Title I Administrators for the past seven years, which has included being the president twice. Also, as the state representative, Inabinette has served for more than five years as a member of the Board of Directors for the National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO