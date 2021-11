NEWS – I’ve been a fan of Trayvax wallets ever since I reviewed the Trayvax Summit minimalist wallet back in 2016. Their newest product is also a wallet, but it’s a wallet that you can wear like a shoulder bag. It’s the Roam Clutch and it’s being marketed towards women which seems like a mistake because I think anyone could enjoy carrying this. The Roam Clutch is constructed of Horween leather in black or brown with a soft wool interior. The bag has 4 attachment points that allow you to carry it on your shoulder or even around your waist. The Clutch has four smaller pockets under the flap and a large pocket behind them for your phone, a notebook, or even a multi-tool. Want one? It’s priced at $207.99 (ouch) at trayvax.com and you can also find a selection of their gear on Amazon.

