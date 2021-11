If you’ve been trying to buy a house in this chaotic pandemic housing market, you know you could lose an opportunity from right under your feet in an instant. The market is as competitive as we’ve ever seen it, and cash buyers are snatching up houses left and right. Bidding wars start within hours of a house being listed, and it’s not uncommon to see people offering $50,000 over asking price. Some things are just out of your control.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO