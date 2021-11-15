WWE Announces Cameo Requests Now Available For Xavier Woods & Zelina Vega

– Planeta Wrestling recently spoke to WWE Champion Big E during WWE’s live UK tour, and he spoke on a number of topics. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Big E on wanting to see Xavier Woods get more opportunities: “Yeah, that’s the dream, man; that’s the goal. Xavier Woods has been a guy who’s so incredibly talented and so good at everything he does, but he just needed that opportunity. I think when people see him in more of these singles matches, see him as King of the Ring, to get to this point — you know, there were years ago when people didn’t think I was ready for this, but you need those opportunities. I hope more doors open to him. He’s an incredible talent, he’s so charismatic, such an incredible talker, and just so good in the ring. One thing that I love with Woods is that every match, he’s always adding something new. A new move, a new transition, a new little sprinkle. He’s so innovative, and I am so wildly proud of him.”

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO