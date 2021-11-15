ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Florida: Improve Farm Efficiency – Grid Soil Testing, Precision Nutrient Application

By From University of Florida Extension

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers need to soil-test annually to determine potential plant-available nutrients for the future crop. Soil testing is one of the ultimate Best Management Practices (BMPs) to help manage nutrients for plant uptake, but also for other benefits. This practice generally helps farmers maintain profitable crops, while protecting the environment from excessive...



Farm and Dairy

Think about manure pit safety during fall nutrient application

Harvest is wrapping up across Ohio. A common practice of livestock farmers is to apply manure nutrients following harvest before cover crops might be planted. This is an important time to remind operators and applicators about the importance of following safety precautions when working around manure storage facilities. Planning ahead, developing standard operating procedures, ensuring everyone is well-trained and good communication helps reduce risks and keep everyone safe.
AGRICULTURE


North Carolina Corn: Why You Should Plant Non-Bt Refuges

Bt corn has been genetically modified to make insecticidal proteins that protect plants from caterpillars and some root feeding beetles. In our region, growers pay an average of around $35 more for a bag of Bt corn compared to non-Bt corn. However, corn earworm, the most common caterpillar pest of NC corn, does not decrease yield when corn is planted within the recommended planting window.
AGRICULTURE


Focus on whole-farm soil health

While carbon markets, private groups, and government agencies race to incentivize farmers’ and ranchers’ adoption of soil health practices, Mike Shuter, a corn and soybean grower from Frankton, Indiana, quietly goes about his day – business as usual. Focusing on soil health is nothing new to Shuter. He switched to no-till 38 years ago, when the untested practice drew criticism from neighbors. He began strip-tilling in front of corn 15 years ago and adopted cover crops 10 years back.
AGRICULTURE
State
Florida State


Cleveland on Cotton: Market Maintains Momentum Despite Neutral USDA Report

Cotton prices found a favorable move in front of the USDA November supply demand report and maintained that momentum despite a neutral report. The market continues to be dominated by the bullish cotton on-call sales position. Too, with just six trading sessions before first notice day (FND), the certainty of a squeeze on the December contract adds to the bullish short-term outlook.
AGRICULTURE


Watch Now: Indoors with no soil is the future of farming

As the world population continues to grow, it’s predicted global food production will need to increase by 70% in the next 30 years. But with ever-decreasing farmland, where can we grow the food we desperately need? David Rosenberg, CEO and co-founder of vertical farming company AeroFarms, believes indoors. With no sunlight or soil, his company is able to grow 550 different types of leafy greens in just 1% of the space a traditional farm would require. But not everyone is excited by this farming revolution. For George Davis, founder of Porter Creek Vineyards in Sonoma County, this new method is troublesome. Source by: Stringr.
AGRICULTURE


Diverse crop rotations improve yield, stability, soil health

Farm profitability from grain production is an age-old concern of farmers. Improving yield stability is also an important management strategy to counteract weather extremes (i.e., heat waves, droughts, flooding) that stress both crop growth and farm profitability. Farmers need reliable information about the effectiveness of crop rotation and fertilizer management that involves many years of data to account for the year-to-year variability in growing conditions.
AGRICULTURE


This floating farm turns salty seawater into nutrients for agriculture & improves marine environment!

A Japanese start-up has designed this floating marine farm called Green Ocean using agricultural technology that cultivates seawater as a direct nutrient source! The innovative structure combines salt-resistant technology and sea-friendly architecture to the world a potential solution for the climate change-induced rising sea level problem which comes with heavy salt damage. It harvests rainwater, improves the quality of the water around it, helps with food production while saving water and being a sustainable architectural structure.
AGRICULTURE


USDA-NRCS Program Application Ranking Date in Florida

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida accepts applications for its conservation programs year-round. The State Technical Committee, composed of conservation and agricultural-related agency and organization representatives, works with NRCS to identify resource priorities and how best to address them. NRCS then sets state-specific, ranking dates to evaluate applications for funding that account for producer needs, staff workload and ensure potential participants have ample opportunities to apply.
FLORIDA STATE


New parboiling method saves water, improves nutrient content in rice

FAYETTEVILLE — Food scientists at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station have developed a new parboiling process that reduces water use up to 75 percent and improves nutrient content in rice. Annegret Jannasch, a food science graduate student in Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University...
AGRICULTURE


6 Farm Themes Discussed at Ag Banker Conference – DTN

Agriculture is seeing short-term inflation and supply chain challenges in several ways, but the industry and the overall U.S. economy will continue to be pressured by demographic and technology changes going forward. Those were just a few of the topics from speakers this week at the American Bankers Association Ag...
AGRICULTURE


CRP Success Story: Optimizing Soil, Water and Nutrient Use Efficiency in Integrated Cropping-Livestock Production Systems (D12012)

Introduction: Extreme climate conditions exacerbated by climate change, poor farming practices such as monocultures, burning of crop residues after harvest, and excessive ploughing lead to declining soil fertility and loss of crop productivity, unless the lost nutrients are replaced. Implementing Integrated cropping-livestock systems (ICLS) is one of the most beneficial practices of good soil management, enriching soil with essential plant nutrients and enhancing carbon (C) sequestration. Integrated cropping-livestock systems can increase soil fertility and crop productivity, reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers, and contribute to greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reductions, when compared to continuous cropping (CC) systems, in which farmers grow similar crops on the same piece of land without rotation of pasture/legumes or livestock grazing. At the same time, ICLS can make agricultural production more resilient to climate change through C sequestration and thereby support farmers in climate change adaptation.
AGRICULTURE


Precision Technology program creates field mural on college farm

NORFOLK, Neb. – Students in the Precision Agriculture program at Northeast Community College are trained to develop technical skills and learn to interpret, analyze, and utilize data gathered from precision agriculture technologies in order to improve production. But, there’s no reason why they can’t have a little fun along the way.
NORFOLK, NE


Controlling Food Production Costs by Improving Energy Efficiency

Food manufacturing facilities rely on strict temperature control to mitigate spoilage. Unfortunately, the cost of temperature regulation in these spaces can be exorbitant, which is why facility managers are increasingly looking for ways to create better environmental separation and control of their conditioned air. Luckily, a host of cost-saving tools...

