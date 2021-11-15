Florida: Improve Farm Efficiency – Grid Soil Testing, Precision Nutrient Application

Introduction: Extreme climate conditions exacerbated by climate change, poor farming practices such as monocultures, burning of crop residues after harvest, and excessive ploughing lead to declining soil fertility and loss of crop productivity, unless the lost nutrients are replaced. Implementing Integrated cropping-livestock systems (ICLS) is one of the most beneficial practices of good soil management, enriching soil with essential plant nutrients and enhancing carbon (C) sequestration. Integrated cropping-livestock systems can increase soil fertility and crop productivity, reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers, and contribute to greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reductions, when compared to continuous cropping (CC) systems, in which farmers grow similar crops on the same piece of land without rotation of pasture/legumes or livestock grazing. At the same time, ICLS can make agricultural production more resilient to climate change through C sequestration and thereby support farmers in climate change adaptation.

