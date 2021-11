Back in July, there was a rumor that, among the Padres’ many efforts at the Trade Deadline, they were going to try to move first baseman Eric Hosmer and his contract. Since doing so would be possible only if the Padres, in addition to eating a big portion of that contract, sent along a quality prospect or two, I did some speculating about how the Cubs should get in on that.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO