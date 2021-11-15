ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Construction underway on first of 10 new dog parks in Knox County

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8xHc_0cxWdSe500

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction has begun on the first of 10 new dog parks coming to Knox County . Five of the parks will be within the City of Knoxville. Knox County leaders and the Boyd Foundation broke ground on the first neighborhood dog park at Beverly Park on Monday.

Knoxville bikers racing to collect the most food for Second Harvest

“We know that great parks enhance the livability of our county and can entice people to relocate here,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs . “Because dogs are a part of many Knox County families, including my own, this is a win-win for people and their pets.”

In 2020, Knox County, the City of Knoxville and the Boyd Family Foundation held a contest to choose where the new parks would be built . The Corryton/Gibbs, Fountain City, Fourth and Gill, Halls, Holston Hills, Karns, New Harvest Park, Oakwood/Lincoln, Powell, and South Knoxville neighborhoods won.

Family displaced after RV, bus fire in Sevier County

The Boyd Foundation gave out ten $50,000 grants to build the new parks in each one of the neighborhoods. Knox County has agreed to cover the remaining costs. Once the 10 dog parks are finished, the county says Knox will have the most dog parks per capita in the nation. Currently, the county is 29th.

