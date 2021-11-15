ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinged by the Dollar and Yields, Gold Bulls Still Hold Out Hope for $1,900

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - It’s not progressing much from the weight of the soaring dollar and U.S. yields. But the fact it hasn’t collapsed either is giving gold bulls hope that the market still has the chance to get to $1,900 levels. Gold has been stuck in a range of around...

www.investing.com

FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index rebounds near 95.50 on firmer yields, stimulus talks

US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidate the last two-day losses, picking up bids around 95.60 during early Friday. The greenback gauge tracked US Treasury yields and the inflation expectations to print the previous pullback before the chatters concerning US stimulus and fresh in the inflation gauge recalled the greenback buyers. Following...
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, a day after settling at their highest since June

Gold futures declined Thursday to lose more than half of what they gained a day earlier, when prices settled at their highest since June. "Gold has struggled to sustain its breakout from last week, with prices coming under pressure due to the rallying U.S. dollar and [Treasury] yields on the front foot for most of the week," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "The downside should be limited for as long as inflation concerns remain the main focal point," he said, adding that he expects "dip buyers to step in on any short-term weakness." December gold fell $8.80, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,861.40 an ounce. Prices on Wednesday rose 0.9% to see the most-active contract finish at the highest since June 11, FactSet data show.
actionforex.com

The Dollar Hit Several Resistance Levels

The euro snapped a six-day losing streak against the dollar. It was one of the more remarkable observances during a relatively quiet session since fragile stocks (-0.5% in Europe, mixed in the US) and Bund outperformance suggested otherwise. German yields fell 1.9 bps (2y) to 5.1 bps (30y) compared to changes in the US ranging from +0.3 bps to -1.1 bp across the curve. We do note real yield dynamics played in favour of the single currency (+4 bps in 10y). TIPS in the US outperformed after the US Treasury sold 10y inflation-linked bonds at a record low yield of -1.145% (0.4 bps below WI) with dealers awarded a record-low share of the sale. EUR/USD rose half a big figure from 1.132 to 1.137. Technical considerations played their part as well. The dollar hit several resistance levels which hampered its upward momentum. The trade-weighted dollar (DXY) eased from 95.83 to 95.54. Sterling took a breather after the recent rally, fueled in part by strong labour data and higher-than-expected CPI. EUR/GBP clawed back above 0.84. GBP/USD tested the 1.35 big figure on dollar weakness but closed just south eventually.
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Turkish Lira Continues Descent

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher Friday, especially against the euro, with traders focusing on the relative speeds the major central banks are expected to respond to rising inflation levels with interest rates hikes. At 2:30 AM ET (0730 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket...
cityindex.co.uk

Inflation fears hitting Emerging Markets Currencies

Earlier this week. the National Bank of Hungary raised interest rates 30bps to 2.1%, the highest level since February 2015. This was the 6th rate hike in a row. On Tuesday, USD/HUF reached its highest level since May 2020 near 324.00 as traders feared more hikes are necessary. The CPI reading for October was 6.5%. Wednesday’s candlestick was a shooting star, however so far today, there hasn’t been any follow through.
CNBC

Gold steadies as inflation risks buoy safe-haven appeal

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,860.20 per ounce by 0956 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% at $1,864.30. Gold edged higher on Friday as rising inflation buoyed its safe-haven appeal, although a stronger dollar and expectations that central banks would hike interest rates kept bullion on course for its first weekly decline in three.
Reuters

Gold slips as U.S. jobless claims data cements rate-hike bets

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday as encouraging weekly U.S. jobless claims data strengthened bets for an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve following recent strong inflation data out of the United States. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,858.76 per ounce by 1:41 pm ET (1841...
investing.com

Gold Settles at June Highs, Refocusing Sights on $1,900

Investing.com - Gold bounced back from two days of losses to close at its highest levels since June, once again thumping naysayers skeptical that the yellow metal could be on the cusp of recapturing the $1.900 level sought by bullion bulls. U.S. gold futures’ most active contract, December, settled Wednesday’s...
kitco.com

Upside price action for gold, silver as bulls buy dip

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Bulls stepped in to buy Tuesday’s dips in the metals’ prices, which is a sign of strong markets. Gold and silver as an inflation hedge remains the major bullish element in the marketplace at present. December gold was last up $12.80 at $1,866.60 and December Comex silver was last up $0.271 at $25.205 an ounce.
stockinvestor.com

The New Bull Market in Gold – What is It Predicting?

“The impact of the rate of inflation on the price of gold is like tracking the footprints of an animal.” — Julian M. Snyder. “You’ve endured the pain, why not enjoy the gain?” — Rick Rule. After two decades of raging inflation, the Federal Reserve under Paul Volcker took on...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sits tight as traders mull inflation concerns

Gold bulls keep reins inside weekly trading range at five-month high. DXY tracked yields to step back from multi-day low, allows bulls to tighten the grips. Mixed US data, Fedspeak favor price run-up amid inflation fears, US Jobless Claims, Fed policymakers’ speeches eyed. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) is holding on in...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD

EUR/USD keeps bounce off 16-month low, grinds higher of late. Inflation expectations, US housing numbers weigh on US Treasury yields amid sluggish session. ECB policymakers praise economic activities, tame reflation fears. Speeches from Fed, ECB members will join US data to entertain intraday traders. EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.1335,...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY holds steady above 114.00 mark, lacks bullish conviction

Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and helped USD/JPY to gain some traction. Sliding US bond yields held back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and capped the upside. The cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and also warrants caution for bulls. The USD/JPY pair traded with a...
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar retreats alongside yields, risk mood to drive markets

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 18:. Following its impressive rally to a fresh 2021 high above 96.00, the US Dollar Index edged lower on Wednesday as the retreating US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the greenback to continue to outperform its rivals. The trading action remains subdued early Thursday and the risk sentiment could drive the markets in the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases.
Metro International

Euro rebounds off 16-month low as dollar surge pauses

LONDON (Reuters) -The euro rebounded on Thursday away from 16-month lows versus the dollar as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency’s recent surge – fuelled by differing expectations for interest rate rises – had gone too far. Markets have been betting that the European Central Bank will fall behind in...
investing.com

Factbox-Wall Street forecasts for the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield in 2022

(Reuters) - Wall Street banks have started to release their forecasts for the end of 2022 for euro/dollar, dollar/yen, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) $1.10-$1.18 110-120 2.00-2.50%. Investment yen. Institute. Amundi $1.14 116 yen 1.80-2.00%. Barclays. Dollar: "We expect modest U.S. dollar depreciation over the...
