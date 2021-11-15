Dinged by the Dollar and Yields, Gold Bulls Still Hold Out Hope for $1,900

The euro snapped a six-day losing streak against the dollar. It was one of the more remarkable observances during a relatively quiet session since fragile stocks (-0.5% in Europe, mixed in the US) and Bund outperformance suggested otherwise. German yields fell 1.9 bps (2y) to 5.1 bps (30y) compared to changes in the US ranging from +0.3 bps to -1.1 bp across the curve. We do note real yield dynamics played in favour of the single currency (+4 bps in 10y). TIPS in the US outperformed after the US Treasury sold 10y inflation-linked bonds at a record low yield of -1.145% (0.4 bps below WI) with dealers awarded a record-low share of the sale. EUR/USD rose half a big figure from 1.132 to 1.137. Technical considerations played their part as well. The dollar hit several resistance levels which hampered its upward momentum. The trade-weighted dollar (DXY) eased from 95.83 to 95.54. Sterling took a breather after the recent rally, fueled in part by strong labour data and higher-than-expected CPI. EUR/GBP clawed back above 0.84. GBP/USD tested the 1.35 big figure on dollar weakness but closed just south eventually.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO