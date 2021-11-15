ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Drops an All-New Beth and Rip Moment With a Hall of Fame Quote

By Thad Mitchell
 3 days ago
We are just two weeks and three episodes into the fourth season of “Yellowstone” and we’ve already experienced a handful great scenes.

Sunday’s brand new episode “All I See Is You” was delivered in a big way that has fans talking. The third episode of the fourth season started off with a bang, The Dutton family tracked down the Montana Militia and wiped them from the face of the earth in the opening sequence. It was a marvelous scene in an action-packed episode. The third episode also advanced several fourth season storylines forward.

One of those storylines that fans are clinging to is the developing family bond between Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton and “Yellowstone” newcomer, Carter. After ending the season premiere on a high note, practically every fan knew there would be bumps in the road within this family unit. This storyline produced an epic quote that seemingly sums up the situation that Beth finds herself in.

“Sometimes you just need the whole bottle,” the social media post proclaims.

After a tough day with Carter, Rip pours his future wife a stiff drink with only one question to ask.

“Is it a one-shot or two-shot day?” Rip asks his visibly tired fiancee. Her response is a classic Beth Dutton moment that “Yellowstone” fans are still talking about.

“It’s a pour the bottle in a bucket day,” she says to Rip’s amusement.

We’ve seen the dynamics between Rip and Beth grow this season as they are not trying to establish themselves as a family. Unable to bear children of her own, Beth bonds with Carter after watching him say goodbye to his drug addict father. She takes him into their home despite Rip’s objections but the cowboy comes around.

‘Yellowstone’ Season Four Sees Changing Dynamic for Beth, Rip

“Parenting is easy” is something that you will never hear an actual parent say. Beth Dutton is finding out why in the fourth season of “Yellowstone.”

No, Beth and Rip are not mom and dad to young Carter — but they seem more than willing to try. Carter, it appears, is not going to make it easy on them.

After taking him shopping for some new clothes, Beth and Carter have a dust-up over what he should and shouldn’t get. As the old saying goes, “beggars can’t be choosers,” but Carter intends to push his limits.

Beth tells Rip that he was right about Carter and maybe he is just a bad egg, she ponders. To everyone’s surprise, it is Rip who now seems most willing to give the young man a second chance.

It will be interesting to follow this storyline as we move through the season. Perhaps Rip will “find the man” inside of Carter like he tells Beth he will.

