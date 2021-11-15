ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile police catch man with bolt cutter, torch trying to steal catalytic converter

By Carey Cox
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile police arrested a man early Sunday morning for trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a parts place near I-65 and Moffett Road.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, at about 3:30 a.m., police responded to Pull-A-Part at 3600 Desirrah Drive, in reference to a person seen on surveillance cameras walking around the property. When officers arrived, they found a man attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Police say the man had a torch, bolt cutters, and several small hand tools, and he had also cut and removed the locks off of two storage containers and removed several tools.

Justin Richards, 33, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, breaking and entering, and possessing burglar’s tools.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

WKRG News 5

Student airlifted to hospital after fight at Elberta High School

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — A student at Elberta High School was flown to a hospital after a fight Wednesday afternoon. The Elberta Police Department is investigating. Interim Police Chief Brandon Booker gave the following statement: “We are working to determine all the facts before making a determination if charges will be filed in this case.  […]
ELBERTA, AL
WKRG News 5

Fetus found at sewage and water treatment center in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fetus was found at a water and sewage treatment center on Conception Street Road Wednesday night in Mobile. Mobile Police were notified by Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS). “We can confirm a premature fetus was found during a cleanup at MAWSS Sewage and Water Treatment Center at 1879 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

