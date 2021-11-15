Mobile police catch man with bolt cutter, torch trying to steal catalytic converter
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile police arrested a man early Sunday morning for trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a parts place near I-65 and Moffett Road.Residents hope petition will stop development on Baldwin County road
On Sunday, Nov. 14, at about 3:30 a.m., police responded to Pull-A-Part at 3600 Desirrah Drive, in reference to a person seen on surveillance cameras walking around the property. When officers arrived, they found a man attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Police say the man had a torch, bolt cutters, and several small hand tools, and he had also cut and removed the locks off of two storage containers and removed several tools.Police: Man fires multiple rounds inside vehicle at gas station on Theodore Dawes Road
Justin Richards, 33, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, breaking and entering, and possessing burglar’s tools.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0