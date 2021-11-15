Mobile police catch man with bolt cutter, torch trying to steal catalytic converter

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile police arrested a man early Sunday morning for trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a parts place near I-65 and Moffett Road.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, at about 3:30 a.m., police responded to Pull-A-Part at 3600 Desirrah Drive, in reference to a person seen on surveillance cameras walking around the property. When officers arrived, they found a man attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Police say the man had a torch, bolt cutters, and several small hand tools, and he had also cut and removed the locks off of two storage containers and removed several tools.

Justin Richards, 33, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, breaking and entering, and possessing burglar’s tools.

