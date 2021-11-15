ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As energy prices soar, supply chain snags threaten U.S. oil output gains

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (Reuters) - U.S. oil producers are struggling to find enough crews, vehicles and equipment to take advantage of rising global demand and a seven-year high in crude prices, say executives at oilfield service firms. The problems are preventing the world's top oil producer and consumer, the United States,...

