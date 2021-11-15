ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Chanel No 5 #2 Multi-Effect Eyeshadow

temptalia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best...

www.temptalia.com

temptalia.com

Chanel Or Ivoire Illuminating Fluid Review & Swatches

Chanel Or Ivoire Fluide Enlumineur ($48.00 for 1.0 fl. oz.) is a light-medium gold with warmer, peachier undertones and a pearly sheen. It is supposed to be something that can be applied “all over” or used as a standalone highlighter on the high points of the face. It has a...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Bling Time Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Bling Time 9-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($14.00 for 0.32 oz.) is a very warm-toned, neutral color story that included five matte eyeshadows, three shimmery eyeshadows, and one pressed glitter. As one might suspect, the pressed glitter was harder to use and seemed sheerer/drier than some of the better pressed glitters by the brand. Otherwise, the remaining eight shades were pigmented, blendable, and long-wearing–very nice aside from the glitter shade.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Tom Ford In the Buff & Sunrise Pink Gloss Luxe Reviews & Swatches

Tom Ford Beauty In the Buff Gloss Luxe ($57.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a light, peachy gold with a dusting of gold sparkle and a high-gloss finish. It had semi-sheer pigmentation, which was as marketed, that applied evenly across my lips and smoothed out most of my lip lines. It...
MAKEUP
Byrdie

Huda Beauty's New Eyeshadow Palette Is Deeply Rooted In Self-Love

When Huda Kattan announced she'd be releasing a new eyeshadow palette in November, the news was unsurprisingly met by thousands of enthusiastic comments on Instagram. The Huda Beauty founder and her team have mastered the art of creating richly-pigmented themed palettes, a fact confirmed by the rave reviews each palette has received.
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Hurry! My Favorite Cream Eyeshadows Are On Sale and Other Goodies!

Matte girls and guys rejoice! I’ve become a boring old lady who embraces mattes to the max! And I gotta admit one of my favorite matte cream shadows are the Too Faced Melted Chocolate Eye ShadowLiquid Matte Eye Shadow is $11 each along with a few other items at Too Faced today to celebrate Single’s Day. I love this formula. It’s creamy, blends easily, and it provides a matte non-drying color on eyes that’s very pretty.
MAKEUP
Cosmopolitan

29 Best Eyeshadow Brushes for Some Serious Glam

Take one look at my vanity and the first thing you'll notice is the ~absurd~ amount of makeup brushes present, each carefully placed to optimize maximum aesthetic potential. They look really damn pretty, I'm NGL, but what if I were to tell you that I only use about a quarter of them? You'd either (a) think I'm crazy or (b) totally and completely relate. But tell me I'm wrong—you do not need an excessive amount of makeup brushes for your everyday routine (and, yes, I'm a hypocrite). Because let's be honest, it's the tried and true brushes that stand the test of time. So, that being said, today we're going to focus on the best eyeshadow brushes around that will ensure a snatched eye look each and every damn time!!
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Chanel No. 5 Holiday Colour Collection Swatches

Chanel No. 5 Holiday Colour Collection is a new, limited edition release that includes five lipsticks (at least some have been released previously, they’re just in special packaging), two highlighters (a liquid and a cream), two liquid eyeshadows, and an eyeshadow quad (which was still on pre-order when I placed my order for the other items, but it shipped and I should have that soon!).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Well+Good

Sensitive Lids? These 10 Eyeshadows Are Perfect for an Irritation-Free Pop of Color

Putting on eye makeup is a fun way to express yourself, add a pop of color to an otherwise neutral fit, and give yourself a few moments of me-time before a busy day. However, if irritation comes along with it, the process can be significantly less enjoyable. Since the skin on your eyelids is so delicate, using the wrong products may leave you with redness, burning, itchiness, and flakes—which isn't exactly fun.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Eco Liquid Eyeshadows

Last's long-lasting liquid eyeshadows are made with a key ingredient that's made from plants, rather than fossil fuels. The vibrant liquid eyeshadows can be found in iridescent and matte formulas, and shades like cool blue, pink sand, chromatic coral and black panther. The richly pigmented eyeshadow formula provides intense and luminous transfer-free color with a formula that is easy to apply and nourishing thanks to skin-caring ingredients like jojoba oil and prickly pear extract.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

LORAC Holiday 2021 Mini Palette Eyeshadow Look

Here’s a look using shades from LORAC’s mini eyeshadow palettes released for the holiday 2021 season!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up...
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Bobbi Brown Luxe Gems Eyeshadow Palette

Just a heads up if you wanted the Luxe Gems Eyeshadow Palette from Bobbi Brown it’s now on sale at nordstrom.com for $52 with free shipping!
MAKEUP
POPSUGAR

15 Best Eyeshadow Brushes That Should Be in Every Makeup Kit

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Eyeshadow brushes are key for creating fun eye makeup looks. Every makeup kit should...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Natasha Denona Glam Dark Eyeshadow Look

Here’s a look using the new Natasha Denona Glam Dark palette!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop of Quartz Eyeshadow Look | Smoky Grays

Here’s a smoky eye using the new ColourPop Of Quartz palette!. See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

ColourPop Oh That Jazz Super Shock Shadow Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop Oh That Jazz Super Shock Shadow Duo ($12.00 for 0.07 oz.) includes cream eyeshadows in light, golden bronze and a sparkling black. I wish ColourPop would utilize the Super Shock Shadow for more “sparkle over matte” kind of formulas, because it works well for them. Both eyeshadows were smooth, emollient, blendable, and long-wearing with full color coverage.
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Pick Up These Eyeshadow Palettes On Sale at Ulta

Hurry over to Ulta.com today and snag a variety of great eyeshadow palettes on sale. Take advantage now as the sale does end today!. PYT Beauty The Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette / Warm Lit Nude $16. I Heart Revolution Cranberries & Chocolate Palette $9. I Heart Revolution Mini Tasty Peach Palette...
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Danessa Myricks Blossom & Fantasy Colorfix Foils Reviews & Swatches

Danessa Myricks Blossom Colorfix Foils ($18.00 for 0.34 fl. oz.) is a brighter, medium plum base with warm, reddish undertones and cooler flecks of blue and violet sparkle throughout. The effect can be really lovely–sparkly, shiny, and full of dimension–but the trick is trying to get the product to apply evenly and maintain its coverage.
SHOPPING
temptalia.com

By Beauty Bay Age of Opulence Palette Review & Swatches

By Beauty Bay Age of Opulence 20-Pan Eyeshadow Palette ($15.00 for 1 oz.) is a cooler-toned, jewel-toned color story with a lot of teal, blue-purple, and pops of gold throughout. It contained 12 matte shades and eight shimmer shades. For the types of colors included, it performed better than anticipated, but some of the matte shades were not as blendable as ideal, so this palette is something that would really have to be used over an eyeshadow primer and is better suited for someone who doesn’t mind spending a little longer blending out their eyeshadow.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Chanel Legendaire, Pirate, Rouge Brulant Rouge Allure Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Chanel Legendaire (157) Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour ($38.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a deep, raspberry red with cool undertones and a luminous finish. It had mostly opaque, buildable color coverage that adhered evenly across my lips and was forgiving of lip texture (like flakes/dryness). The lipstick had a...
MAKEUP

