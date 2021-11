MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — The Mount Pocono borough building is closed until further notice after mold was found in the basement. "It's been a wet summer with the hurricanes. Hurricane Henri and Ida, we did experience a lot of water in the basement, so we are assuming that's probably what's causing some of the mold growth. As soon as we found it out, we shut the building, sent the staff home, the staff is working from home right now," said Joshua Walker, Mount Pocono borough manager.

