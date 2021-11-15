ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Laredo CBP Officers Seize Narcotics Worth Over $53.2 Million at World Trade Bridge

cbp.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized narcotics in two enforcement actions this weekend, that totaled over $53,200,000 in street value. “Attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains are increasing,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. CBP’s continued...

www.cbp.gov

