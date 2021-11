Photo by Isabella and Zsa Fischer via Unsplash. Election Day was just a few weeks ago. Even though this was not a presidential or midterm election, there were still many races that helped Republicans get a sense at how to plan for the future. In New Jersey, the incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy won reelection by only 3.2 points. The Republican candidate did not win; however, the race was significantly closer than expected, as New Jersey is considered a “blue” state. In Virginia, Glenn Youngkin gave Republicans a win by becoming the state’s governor, beating the incumbent Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D). There are even signs of hope in New York City, which elected Eric Adams as it’s next mayor. While Adams is a centrist Democrat, he is also a former police captain, which is a change in comparison to his more “true” liberal predecessor Bill de Blasio.

