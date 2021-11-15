ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longest lunar eclipse in centuries to happen this week: Here's what to know

By Maddie Capron, The Charlotte Observer
Muscatine Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can see the longest partial lunar eclipse in hundreds of years this week. The “nearly total” lunar eclipse is expected overnight Thursday to Friday, NASA said. “The moon will be so close to opposite the sun on Nov. 19 that it will pass through the southern part of the...

muscatinejournal.com

Comments / 0

International Business Times

Skywatching: Don't Miss The Meteor Shower, Lunar Eclipse Happening This Week

Skywatchers are in for quite a treat this week. A meteor shower is peaking, then a chunk of the planet will also witness a partial lunar eclipse grace the skies. The Leonids have been active since earlier in November, and it's set to peak overnight on Nov. 16 to 17, according to NASA. This particular meteor shower is known to produce "meteor storms" in some years when "shooting stars fall like rain," EarthSky noted. They include the events in 1833 and 1866, as well as more recently in 1999 and 2001.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Heads Up! Tonight’s Full Moon Also Brings A Partial Lunar Eclipse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A partial lunar eclipse together with the full moon is happening overnight Thursday to Friday morning. That’s not the only cool thing about this double lunar event. It happens to be that this will be the longest-lasting partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. This Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse will last just over 6 hours. The partial lunar eclipse begins at 2:18 am EST Friday morning on November 19th. The maximum eclipse will occur at 4:02 am EST. This will be when the Earth’s shadow covers almost 98% of the moon. Then the partial lunar eclipse will end at...
MIAMI, FL
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Tonight's 'eclipse moonrise' will put on a special twilight show for most of Australia

As the full Moon rises tonight, it won’t be as lovely and bright as usual – but it will be fascinating. Across most of Australia, the Moon will be partially shrouded in Earth’s shadow, undergoing a partial lunar eclipse as it rises. A lunar eclipse happens roughly every six months somewhere on Earth. For most of the year, the Moon’s orbit takes it above or below Earth’s shadow, but during an eclipse the full Moon travels through it. If the entire Moon travels through the shadow, it is a total lunar eclipse. Tonight’s eclipse won’t quite make it to totality,...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Philly

Partial Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible To Stargazers Across Delaware Valley Early Friday Morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the wee hours of Friday morning, an eerie astronomical sight will appear in the sky. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible to stargazers across a large portion of the planet, including the Delaware Valley. The eclipse will commence when the moon first slips into the earth’s less opaque, outer shadow called the penumbra at 1:02 a.m. Friday to result in a dimming effect on the moon. This happens as sunlight which would otherwise reflect off the moon to illuminate the stellar orb is blocked. Credit: CBS3 The pièce de résistance takes place between 2:18 a.m. and 5:47 a.m....
ASTRONOMY
CBS Sacramento

Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse In 600 Years Friday Morning

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A partial lunar eclipse will be visible Friday morning, and it’s expected to be the longest in nearly 600 years. For those who don’t know, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Full Moon, and they don’t completely align. Only part of the Moon’s surface will move into the Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will most likely be visible between around 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., however, coastal areas might not be able to see it due to foggy skies. The peak will likely be around 4 a.m. for U.S. viewers. NASA reports that the eclipse will cover around 97 percent of the moon, which they say is very rare to see. According to CNN, west coast residents will have a better view of the eclipse due to weather conditions. So if you’re a night owl or an early bird, consider stepping outside early Friday and take a look.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

Cloud Cover In Colorado May Obscure Partial Eclipse Of Full Beaver Moon Friday Morning

(CBS4) —  Our Colorado weather may make it difficult to see Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse. The full Beaver Moon will be 97% eclipsed. (credit: CBS) It will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years — with the peak lasting nearly three and a half hours. It might be worth staying up all night on Thursday into Friday! A Partial Eclipse happens overnight with 97% of the moon covered with the Earths shadow! #cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @AshtonCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/51m3nFInyB — Dave Aguilera (@DaveCBS4) November 17, 2021 “Because the moon will arrive at apogee — the farthest point in its orbit from Earth...
COLORADO STATE
101.1. The Wiz

Cincinnati: A Partial Lunar Eclipse Is On The Way

Cincinnati are you ready for a Partial Lunar Eclipse? This is so cool I can’t wait to see it. The times and information is below thanks to Fox19 The Moon probably won’t turn blood red like other lunar eclipses, but it is still one of the greatest shows and it will be visible across the […]
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

How To Watch Friday’s Partial Lunar Eclipse In Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The clouds over Pittsburgh are expected to roll out just in time for Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse. While there’s been a narrow window for clear skies all week, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says Pittsburgh should get lucky. The cloud cover should break before the eclipse and return when it’s over. The eclipse starts at 1 a.m. and goes until 7, peaking around 4. With the peak lasting nearly three and a half hours, it will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in almost 600 years. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center It’s not a full lunar eclipse,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

