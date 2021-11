Samsung seems to be going all out on foldables, what it probably sees as the future of smartphones and tablets. Of course, those haven’t been embraced wholeheartedly in the market, especially with their comparatively higher price tags. Samsung has somewhat addressed that point this year, especially with the significantly more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3 that is reportedly selling quite well. That, in turn, seems to have spurred Samsung to set its sights higher in 2022, aiming to produce and sell almost 10 million units of its foldable phones that, in turn, could make up a fifth of its target volume next year.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO