Presidential Election

White House Denies Tension With Kamala Harris, Sidesteps Question on 2024, '28 Endorsement

By Alexandra Hutzler
 3 days ago
Both Joe Biden's and Harris' poll numbers are underwater, with more than 50 percent of voters disapproving of the job they've done so...

Washington Post

It’s hard to mess up being vice president. But Kamala Harris has.

It’s hard to screw up being vice president. George H.W. Bush famously said he attended so many funerals that the job description might as well be: “You die, I fly.” But after just 10 months in office, Kamala D. Harris has managed to make herself the least popular vice president at this point in at least 50 years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Media finally notices just how terrible Kamala Harris is doing

Let’s just say the French accent didn’t, uh, help. Kamala Harris (remember her? She’s the one who said Joe Biden was racist before joining his ticket and becoming his vice president) is imploding like SN 2018gv (a star in the spiral galaxy NGC 2525 that self-detonated in a supernova and then, poof, disappeared).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Despite tough assignments and historically low approval ratings, VP Kamala Harris says she does not feel 'misused' by Biden administration

Vice President Kamala Harris pushed back on recent press coverage of White House infighting Thursday. When asked if she has been "underused" or "missused" in her role, she said "No." Harris stuck to talking points and touted the infrastructure bill in her "Good Morning America" appearance. Vice President Kamala Harris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chanute Tribune

Kamala Harris responds to questions about West Wing frustration

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on ABC and responded to questions about frustrations in the West Wing following CNN reporting that many in the vice president's circle believe she is being sidelined and that key West Wing aides are exasperated by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus from Harris and her staff.
U.S. POLITICS
People

Kamala Harris Touts Accomplishments in Biden White House After Sources Whisper of 'Rocky Relationship'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed in a Thursday interview about claims she feels underutilized in the Biden administration — a whisper campaign she laughed off. "I am very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished," she told Good Morning America. "But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do and we're going to get it done."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
