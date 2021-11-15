ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Perunovich eyes NHL Debut with Blues

By Daniel Esteve
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bF4uh_0cxWaLXB00

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues recalled defenseman and 2020 second-round pick Scott Perunovich Monday afternoon.

Following an impressive start to the AHL season (two goals, 18 assists, 20 points), Perunovich, 23, is set to make his NHL debut when the Blues host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Cardinals announce first chance to buy tickets for 2022 season

Perunovich won two NCAA championships during his time at Minnesota-Duluth. He began his pro career in 2020 but missed all of last season due to a left shoulder injury that required surgery.

St. Louis reassigned Joel Hofer, Dakota Joshua and Calle Rosen to the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Scott Perunovich Has the NHL in Sight with His Hot Start

On a late January morning in 2021, the St. Louis Blues taxi-squad players were finishing up some extra work. While most players were already off the ice, 22-year-old defenseman Scott Perunovich was the final player working on passing drills with a coach. Just a few weeks later, the highly touted young blueliner underwent shoulder surgery that would sideline him for the rest of the season.
NHL
NHL

Perunovich recalled from Springfield

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen to Springfield. Perunovich, 23,...
NHL
MassLive.com

St. Louis Blues recall Scott Perunovich from Springfield Thunderbirds; defenseman shares AHL’s scoring lead

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua, and defenseman Calle Rosen to Springfield. Perunovich, 23,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Perunovich
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues call up prized prospect Perunovich, waive Clifford

Scott Perunovich’s time has come. The prized defenseman prospect has been recalled by the Blues, who in turn have sent goalie Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen back to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. On a busy Monday, the Blues also placed veteran forward...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Add Major Reinforcements in Sundqvist, Perunovich

The St. Louis Blues hit their first rough stretch of the season, going 0-2-1 in their last three, losing both games of a weekend back-to-back after heartbreaking last-minute goals against. Though the team won’t make any excuses, COVID protocols and injuries have left them severely shorthanded. Top six forward Brayden Schenn is on the shelf due to an injury, Torey Krug , who had been playing his best hockey with the Blues, has missed time due to COVID (as had Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly before him), and the COVID unavailability of backup goalie Ville Husso led to 21-year-old AHL goaltender Joel Hofer, whom no one expected to sniff the NHL this season, starting Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the top teams in the league.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Krug, Sundqvist, Perunovich will be in lineup for Blues vs. Coyotes

There will be all sorts of new faces in the Blues lineup Tuesday night against Arizona. One's been gone a couple weeks, one eight months and another will be there for the first time. It all adds up to a needed jolt of energy for a Blues team that has...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#The Blues#The St Louis Blues#Cardinals
stlouisgametime.com

Coyotes at Blues preview: Perunovich here to give defense a jolt

Allow me to start this preview with a moment of silence for Kyle Clifford. It’s not surprising to see him get sent down to clear roster space for Oskar Sundqvist’s return - he was always the most likely player gone. The depth that the Blues have in the bottom nine, or whoever you consider to be the bottom nine, has rendered Clifford a moot point. He’s fine on the fourth line, but not fine elsewhere - and the other rotating group of players, especially Klim Kostin, are lineup multitaskers. Clifford is, as Alton Brown would call him, a unitasker. He’s an egg slicer, or an avocado pit remover. Why spend $1 million on something to take the pit out of an avocado and slice it when a chef’s knife would do?
NHL
Golf Digest

The dude who got blocked a full 40 yards needs to retire from football forever

There's a scene in the movie "The Blind Side" where the actor playing Michael Oher drives a defender off the field, over the fence and into the stands, then says it was "time for him to go home." It was a highly-unrealistic, Hollywood-ized type scene, a play that would never actually happen in a real football game.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: At 21, Hofer makes his NHL debut in goal

SAN JOSE, Calif. — In an ideal world, 21-year-old goalie Joel Hofer gets a season — or two — in the minors, honing his craft, adjusting to the bigger, stronger, faster world that is professional hockey. But as has been frequently the case over the past two years, COVID had...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Priskie to Make NHL Debut with Hometown Panthers vs. Capitals

Pulling into the parking lot at FLA Live Arena on Monday, the Pembroke Pines native hit the brakes for a moment when he saw there was a graphic of himself on the building's marquee announcing that he'd be making his NHL debut later that evening for his hometown Panthers. "As...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Hofer gets win, assist in NHL debut

It was quite a debut for Blues goalie Joel Hofer. The 21-year-old made his first NHL start on Thursday night in San Jose, recorded his first NHL win AND netted his first career point with an assist on Robert Thomas' empty-netter. The Blues won 5-3 and improved to 7-1-1 on...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Game Day: Rosen to make Blues' debut

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Few would’ve expected Calle Rosen in the Blues’ lineup just 10 games into this season. But here he is. With Torey Krug and Nikko Mikkola on the COVID list, Rosen will make his Blues debut against Anaheim. “He’s a good skater,” coach Craig Berube said. “I call...
NHL
SportsGrid

NHL BETTING PREVIEW: BLUES VS. JETS

After only three games on the NHL schedule Monday night, hockey ramps up again Tuesday with ten games on the docket. So, while it is a busy night in the NHL, we lock into the St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets at 8 PM ET. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to get the odds for this game and every National Hockey League matchup on the slate tonight.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to make NHL debut tonight

There will be another rookie taking the solo lap before the rest of the Washington Capitals take the ice for warmups tonight against the Buffalo Sabres. After recalling him from the Hershey Bears, the Caps will give Axel Jonsson-Fjallby his first taste of NHL action. AJF meets his former team, sort of. The team that claimed him off waivers before putting him back on waivers allowing the Caps to reclaim him right back.
NHL
Birmingham Star

NHL roundup: Blackhawks win in King's debut

Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime and Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves to lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in the team's first game under interim coach Derek King. Leading an odd-man rush with Patrick Kane early in the...
NHL
WANE 15

Former Komet goalie Fucale shuts out Red Wings in NHL debut

DETROIT, Mich. (WANE) – Former Komet Zach Fucale got his first taste of NHL action and it couldn’t have been sweeter as the goalie stopped all 21 shots he faced to help the Washington Capitals to a 2-0 win over the Red Wings in Detroit on Thursday night. Fucale started this season with the AHL’s […]
NHL
NBC Washington

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Make NHL Debut Against Buffalo Sabres

Jonsson-Fjallby to make NHL debut against Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Capitals prospect Axel Jonsson-Fjallby will make his NHL debut on Monday as the Capitals play the Buffalo Sabres. He was recalled from the Hershey Bears on Sunday. With the Caps dealing with injuries to T.J. Oshie and...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Kirill Semyonov to make his NHL debut Wednesday in Philadelphia

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kirill Semyonov will make his National Hockey League debut on Wednesday evening when his team takes on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. ET. Semyonov, 27, joined the Leafs on a one-year deal this off-season after spending parts of eight seasons...
NHL
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy