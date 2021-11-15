ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Stock photo of police lights. (Evgen_Prozhyrko/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania.

State police say the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area in Bear Creek Township. Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old dad’s cellphone and 13-year-old daughter’s iPad to locate them.

State troopers found them huddled together suffering from hypothermia. Emergency responders called it a miracle.

They were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Authorities are investigating what caused their plane to crash.

