Environment

The IAEA at COP26

International Atomic Energy Agency
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IAEA attended the COP26 climate conference to highlight how...

www.iaea.org

International Atomic Energy Agency

COP26: IAEA, UNESCO Call for Stronger Recognition of Ocean Acidification

Increasing global capacity for observation of and research in ocean acidification is key to help minimize the impact of climate change on oceans, participants heard at a side event at the global climate change conference. The IAEA and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO invited policymakers and the world’s...
BBC

COP26: Time to sober up

So how much progress has really been made in the opening days of COP26 and what are the main challenges that lie ahead?. To paraphrase COP26 president Alok Sharma, this is the moment when the rubber is finally meeting the road. After a first week dominated by a blizzard of...
Gazette

COP26 produces a climate deal

World leaders from nearly 200 countries have struck a deal at the COP26 climate change conference, a hard-fought victory after two weeks of discussion. The agreement reached Saturday by officials in Glasgow, Scotland, pushes countries to move from fossil fuels faster, to strengthen "near term" climate targets, and to urge wealthier countries to help poorer countries battle the rising costs of climate change.
euromonitor.com

COP26 and the Environmental Footprint of Food

In Glasgow, the 26th Conference Of the Parties has got underway, again with a focus on climate change. The public interest, as estimated by the number of Google searches made in relation to previous COP meetings, is on par with the Paris conference of 2015, which saw the signing of the milestone Paris Agreement. Notably, such interest has been recorded even as the wider public interest in Green Action such as reducing food waste or plastic use has fallen significantly during the pandemic, according to Euromonitor International’s Voice of The Consumer: Lifestyle Survey.
Foreign Policy

Will COP26 Solve Anything?

As a proud Glaswegian, of course, I’m happy to see world leaders descend on my city and to see how U.S. climate envoy John Kerry adapts to traditional Glaswegian pastimes such as deep-frying everything, sunbathing when it’s cold outside, and putting traffic cones on the Duke of Wellington’s head. Emma...
Axios

For this envoy at COP26, negotiations are a "lifeline"

GLASGOW, Scotland — When Tina Stege, the Marshall Islands climate envoy, walks into a negotiating room, she carries a burden that most other negotiators here do not. Her task is ensuring the survival of her low-lying island nation. What's happening: In an interview with Axios Thursday on the sidelines of...
International Atomic Energy Agency

Working Together to Further Strengthen Nuclear Safety: IAEA Conference Concludes

Ways of further strengthening nuclear safety worldwide over the next ten years was the key focus of this week’s International Conference on a Decade of Progress after Fukushima-Daiichi, which closed today. “We must continue the momentum from the last ten years and together ensure the continued safe operation of nuclear...
The Guardian

The Observer view on the Cop26 agreement

On Glasgow Green, there lies a stone that commemorates the spot where the engineer James Watt in 1765 conceived the idea for a separate condenser for the steam engine. It is Watt’s invention, which revolutionised the efficiency of the steam engine, that means Glasgow can lay claim to be the place from which the Industrial Revolution sprang.
TheConversationAU

We must rapidly decarbonise road transport – but hydrogen's not the answer

Hydrogen has been touted as the fuel of the future, and the technology features prominently in the Morrison government’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Earlier this month the government unveiled its “future fuels” strategy to reduce emissions in the transport sector, committing A$250 million for battery electric vehicles and hydrogen infrastructure. And in September, it pledged almost A$500 million towards the Clean Hydrogen Industrial Hubs Program. Decarbonising transport is crucial in the fight to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. We estimate the sector contributes about 20% of global emissions – like burning two Olympic-size swimming...
24/7 Wall St.

Coal stocks, carbon prices tell the COP26 story; plus, the G20 needs an emergency meeting

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Everyone has their opinion of how much China and India’s 11th-hour sabotage of the COP26 conference communique set back coal reduction efforts in Glasgow over the weekend, but for those voting with their money, coal stocks tell the story. Despite international cries that changing the wording from “phase out” […]
TheConversationAU

COP26 failed to address ocean acidification, but the law of the seas means states must protect the world's oceans

The COP26 summit may come to be regarded as a failure or an important milestone, but it certainly failed to address the “other” climate change problem: ocean acidification. With the exception of rising sea levels, climate change impacts on the oceans have been treated as a peripheral matter at global climate change negotiations. This marginalisation of the oceans largely continued at COP26. But states, including New Zealand and Australia, nevertheless have an obligation to prevent and mitigate excess carbon dioxide (CO₂) from entering the ocean. Almost four decades ago, 168 states signed up to the UN Convention on the Law...
The Independent

Hop26: Australian brewers fight climate change by feeding carbon to algae

Australian beer makers have brewed up a novel way to fight climate change by capturing the carbon dioxide produced by fermenting hops and feeding it to micro-algae.The carbon emitted by fermenting hops to make a six-pack of beer can take a tree two days to absorb, experts say.To tackle that problem, the founders of Young Henrys Brewery in Sydney teamed up with scientists from the city’s University of Technology to set up two "bioreactors" filled with trillions of the tiny organisms.Inside the two 400-litre (105.6-gallon) bioreactors at the company’s brewery in Sydney, the algae absorb the carbon, then reproduce...
GreenBiz

The missing monster message at COP26

Adapted from "A New Way To Wealth: The Power Of Doing More With Less," by Bruce Piasecki, published this month. High on the COP26 agenda is the future of our planet and the billions of people who live here. But there is a central critical issue that will be ignored.
Reuters

France: UN's IAEA report on Iran is extremely concerning

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United Nations’ IAEA nuclear watchdog’s report on Iran is extremely concerning, said the spokeswoman for the French foreign ministry on Thursday, adding that the IAEA’s governors’ board meeting next week must send a strong message to Iran. On Wednesday, the U.N. nuclear watchdog issued...
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA Completes Nuclear Security Advisory Mission in Turkey

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts completed a nuclear security advisory mission in Turkey today, which was carried out at the request of its Government. The scope of the two-week International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) mission included a review of the legislative and regulatory framework for...
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA and UNICRI to Boost Collaboration in Preventing and Countering Criminal Activities with Nuclear Science and Technology

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) today signed an agreement that will increase collaboration in preventing and countering criminal activities around the world using nuclear science and technology. Nuclear techniques in forensics are used to characterise the origin and...
