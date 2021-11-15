The IAEA at COP26

In Glasgow, the 26th Conference Of the Parties has got underway, again with a focus on climate change. The public interest, as estimated by the number of Google searches made in relation to previous COP meetings, is on par with the Paris conference of 2015, which saw the signing of the milestone Paris Agreement. Notably, such interest has been recorded even as the wider public interest in Green Action such as reducing food waste or plastic use has fallen significantly during the pandemic, according to Euromonitor International’s Voice of The Consumer: Lifestyle Survey.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO