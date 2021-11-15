ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: Discovery's Mary Wiseman and David Ajala Dish and Discuss Season 4

By Diana Keng
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+'s Star Trek: Discovery is the flagship of the modern-day Star Trek television franchise, premiering in 2017 and about to launch its fourth season on November 18. Mary Wiseman has been with the series from the beginning as Sylvia Tilly, once Michael Burnham's neurotic, over-sharing roommate, and now her best...

epicstream.com

Star Trek: Discovery Leaving Netflix Tonight Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Only a few hours left before you can watch Discovery on Netflix. When Star Trek: Discovery premiered back in 2017, it launched on CBS All Access (now known as Paramount+) in North America and Netflix in the rest of the countries making the series available to be seen by Trekkies worldwide. The arrangement has been going on for three seasons, but it will now apparently end tonight.
IGN

Star Trek: Discovery Cast's Favorite Moments From the Show

Sonequa Martin-Green and the crew of the USS Discovery are returning for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 on November 18, 2021. The new Discover season will continue the journey of the flagship Trek series on Paramount Plus, featuring Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham as she and her crew encounter a mysterious new threat in the far-off future of the 32nd century. In preparation for Disco Season 4, IGN spoke with Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu del Barrio (Adira Tal), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), and executive producer Michelle Paradise, asking the entire crew to discuss their favorite moments from Star Trek Discovery so far. We got a wide range of responses, from the Mirror Universe of the "Terra Firma" Season 3 episodes, to the drunken hijinks of Discovery Season 1's "Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad" through the famous toothbrush scene featuring Rapp and Cruz, del Barrio's Trill cave experiences in "Forget Me Not," Grudge the cat bringing the unexpected to a scene with Wiseman, and more. Watch the full video for the Star Trek: Discovery cast's best and favorite moments from the Trek show so far!
CNET

Star Trek: Discovery tackles the pandemic -- as a metaphor

Last year, Star Trek: Discovery jumped nearly 1,000 years into the future in the biggest shakeup in the franchise's history. So how does the show follow that act? It will take on, at least metaphorically, the coronavirus pandemic in the form of a galaxywide threat that could cause serious destruction.
times-georgian.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Cast on Captain Michael Burnham, Family & Season 4

TV Insider spoke with stars Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), and Blu del Barrio (Adira) and executive producer Michelle Paradise to get scoop on what’s coming up. Burnham’s journey has been leading to that captain’s chair,...
David Ajala
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Explains How Burnham's Captaincy Changes the Show in Season 4

Star Trek: Discovery returns next week for its fourth season, but it will have a slightly different flavor than past installments. The series continues to exist in the 32nd century, which was a significant change last season from its position as a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series in its first two seasons. But there's a subtler change in season four. Michael Burnham, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, is now the captain of the USS Discovery. Once a first officer turned mutineer, and then adrift and alone after arriving in the future a year before Discovery and then resuming her role as first officer, Burnham's winding journey to the captain's chair is now complete.
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Previews ‘Discovery’ Season 4 And Reviews The New ‘Prodigy’ Episode “Dreamcatcher”

Tony and Laurie cover this week’s news, starting with the rescheduling of the next Star Trek movie, updated Strange New Worlds timing, and the good news that Star Trek vets Mike and Denise Okuda and Doug Drexler have been working on Star Trek: Picard. Then it’s a dive into Discovery with excerpts from New York Comic Con interviews with the Disco cast and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise. Before starting their Prodigy review, they discuss the news that there are 40 episodes coming instead of 20… and an unexpected hiatus. Then they review “Dreamcatcher,” and of course, Tony’s niece and nephew Ani and David weigh in. The podcast wraps up with a look at PSA billboards in LA featuring Leonard Nimoy’s Spock, and Scott Bakula’s tribute to the late great Dean Stockwell.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Pays Tribute to Enterprise in Its Season 4 Premiere

Star Trek: Enterprise turns 20 years old in 2021, and the new season premiere of Star Trek: Discovery paid tribute. Be warned that SPOILERS follow for today's Star Trek: Discovery season four premiere episode, "Kobayashi Maru." The episode picks up where the previous season of Star Trek: Discovery left off. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is now captain of Discovery. The ship and its crew travel the galaxy bearing dilithium as a gift and hoping to reconnect the planets of the Federation. Since Discovery's spore drive allows it to lead this charge to rebuild the Federation, and because it discovered the cause of the Burn, the ship and its crew have become something like heroes to the rest of the Federation. That's why Burnham is invited back to Starfleet headquarter to speak in front of a new generation of Starfleet cadets. During the event, newly elected Federation President Laira Rillick draws attention to the freshly constructed Archer Spacedock.
Collider

‘Star Trek: Discovery’s Wilson Cruz, Blu Del Barrio and Anthony Rapp on the New Technology Used on Season 4

With Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 starting this Thursday night on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with Wilson Cruz, Blu Del Barrio and Anthony Rapp about the upcoming season. During the interview, the three stars talked about how the new season doesn’t feature a villain, but rather focuses on a science problem the galaxy has to overcome together. In addition, they revealed what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Discovery and the new technology the production used to make traveling to new planets easier to film.
trekmovie.com

Listen: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Crew Audiologs Offer ‘Season 4’ Clues

With season four of Discovery coming on Thursday, today Paramount+ released three new official Star Trek Logs on Instagram each voiced by the original actors. Since the new season picks up a few months after season three, these new logs give a glimpse into what the characters have been up to and hint at what is to come.
Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Paradise Tease Season 4 and Reveal How Grudge the Cat Takes Command

With Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 starting this Thursday night on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with Sonequa Martin-Green and showrunner/executive producer Michelle Paradise about the upcoming season. During the interview, they revealed what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Discovery, what Season 4 is about, their favorite part about the series taking place so far in the future, the future tech depicted on the series, if Grudge the cat has a bigger role, and Martin-Green talks about what it means to be a black female Captain on a Star Trek series.
tvseriesfinale.com

Star Trek: Discovery: Season Five? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Star Trek: Discovery TV show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, and Blu del Barrio. A prequel to the original Star Trek series, this drama follows the crew of the USS Discovery of the interstellar government known as the United Federation of Planets (UFP). Season four finds Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and her crew facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
GamesRadar+

Star Trek: Discovery season 4, episode 1 spoiler-filled review: "The ideal introduction to this year's big threat"

You don’t watch a Star Trek episode called ‘Kobayashi Maru’ and expect everything to be plain sailing. Since its first appearance in The Wrath of Khan, the infamous driving test for starship captains – an exam so tricksy that even the legendary James T. Kirk had to cheat to beat it – has been synonymous with the no-win scenario.
Engadget

After four seasons, 'Discovery' still isn’t interested in being a “normal” Star Trek

The following only contains slight spoilers for the first episode of season four of 'Star Trek: Discovery.'. Since its debut back in 2017 (and even before then, really), Star Trek: Discovery has been a divisive show. There was a long laundry list of complaints: the series is too dark, everyone is mean, everyone cries too much, the Klingon designs suck, it shouldn’t be set before the original series, Michael Burnham is an unlikeable main character. While some changes have been made to the show over the years to smooth these rough edges, the elevation of Michael Burnham to the captain’s chair for season four has made it clear that Discovery is still largely going to do its own thing, regardless of what the fandom thinks.
The Oregonian

Where can I stream ‘Star Trek: Discovery’? Season 4 premiere date, trailer, cast

“Star Trek: Discovery” Season 4 premieres Thursday, Nov. 18. The series will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. According to Paramount+, a “mysterious new threat will take Discovery where no one has gone before.” The sci-fi series is inspired by the classic “Star Trek” series and centers on a star fleet exploring the galaxy. The cast of the series includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Tig Notaro, David Ajala, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman and Blu del Barrio.
