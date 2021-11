ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Although the Griffons already had plenty of fanfare on tap for Friday evening, celebrating Senior Night against Newman University, Ali Tauchen made it even more special as she became the all-time rally scoring kills leader for Missouri Western in the third set of MWSU's 3-0 sweep of the Jets. Tauchen finished the match with 10 kills, giving her 1,271 for her career to surpass Linsday Palaia's 1,268. Although her 10 kills were the highlight of the match, Allie Kerns (15) and Karly Tharp (11) led a surging Griffon offense.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO