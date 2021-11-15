ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive HS Graduate Nicholas Fondaco Dies Suddenly At Age 28

By Valerie Musson
Mount Olive High School graduate Nicholas Anthony Fondaco died suddenly on Oct. 31 at the age of 28.

Born in Morristown, Fondaco grew up in Flanders before moving to Basking Ridge, his obituary says.

Fondaco graduated from Mount Olive High School in 2011 and was known for his love of all things outdoors, like snowboarding and skateboarding, his memorial says.

Fondaco also loved animals, which would “gravitate toward him,” his obituary says.

He was remembered for his one-of-a-kind sense of humor and ability to make others smile.

“[Fondaco] will always be remembered most as someone who could make you laugh and put a smile on your face,” his obituary says. “He was the greatest son and brother that his family could have ever asked for; he was the joy in their lives.”

Fondaco is survived by his father, Michael Fondaco and wife Connie, and his mother, Ginny Fondaco; devoted brother, Matthew Fondaco; cherished grandparents, Sal and Janet Fondaco; his best friend, Ryan; as well as numerous extended family members and other close friends.

Fondaco’s celebration of life was held Nov. 6 at William J. Leber Funeral Home in Chester.

Donations can be made in Fondaco’s memory to Eleventh Hour Rescue (P.O. Box 218, Rockaway, NJ 07866).

